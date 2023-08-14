Vivici enters the precision fermentation industry to bring nutritious and sustainable proteins to market

News provided by

Vivici

14 Aug, 2023, 06:05 ET

DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivici B.V. has successfully closed its seed funding round and pursues its mission to meet the world's growing need for sustainable, nutritious, and great tasting proteins. With strategic support from founding investors dsm-firmenich Venturing and Fonterra, Vivici has strong and credible foundations to bring animal-free dairy proteins made with precision fermentation to market.

Global demand for protein will nearly double by 2050 and current ways of producing protein alone cannot be scaled sustainably to meet that demand. Alternative sources of protein, complimentary to traditional agriculture, are needed to feed the world sustainably, efficiently and safely.

Vivici leverages decades of experience in developing and scaling bioprocesses and holds world-leading knowledge in the isolation and application of dairy proteins. Fermentation-produced dairy proteins can provide functional benefits in a wide array of applications. Vivici's application experts are focused on providing customers and consumers with great tasting, nutritious and sustainably produced foods.

Komal Mistry-Mehta, Fonterra Chief Innovation & Brand Officer, says: "Vivici is an exciting opportunity to combine dsm-firmenich's world-leading precision fermentation expertise with Fonterra's world-leading dairy science and technology. This partnership aligns well with the Co-op's strategy to be a leader in dairy innovation and science."

Pieter Wolters, Managing Director of dsm-firmenich Venturing adds: "We are thrilled to be a founding investor in Vivici BV's Series Seed capital raise. Vivici has the foundation for success, and builds on multiple years of joint technology and application development, and is now well-positioned as an agile startup company."

Based in the Netherlands, Vivici has its headquarters at the Biotech Campus Delft and a dairy protein application lab in the Food Valley at NIZO food research. The Netherlands offers access to fundamental and applied knowledge, scale-up facilities and talent, and provides an attractive investment climate.

Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici comments "I'm thrilled to work with such an experienced team, that knows what it takes to not only develop, but manufacture, register and commercialize great ingredients. Together, we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system."

Learn more about Vivici at www.vivici.com 

About Vivici:

Vivici is a Dutch B2B ingredients company, supplying food and beverage brands with nutritious and sustainable animal-free dairy proteins, made with precision fermentation. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184878/Vivici_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vivici

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.