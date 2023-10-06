Vivici successfully scales up its beta-lactoglobulin process, producing food grade product

News provided by

Vivici

06 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch company Vivici has a mission to meet the world's growing need for sustainable, nutritious and great tasting proteins.

Launching in early 2024, Vivici will bring its first product to market, a nature-equivalent whey protein beta-lactoglobulin. As a B2B company Vivici will be supplying into leading innovative food and beverage brands who are looking to bring more sustainable whey offerings and improved animal-free consumer products to market.

Beta-lactoglobulin is a versatile ingredient. It's nutritionally superior to most proteins, has great gelling, foaming and emulsification properties which provides improved mouthfeel and texture in a range of food and beverage applications. Vivici is working on a broad range of applications and is ready to support customers in their formulation needs.

Vivici has scaled up its beta-lactoglobulin process, producing food grade product for customer collaboration projects. Vivici is on track to further scale up production in 2024.

Marcel Wubbolts, Vivici's Chief Technology Officer commented "I am excited to share this notable milestone in our journey. This not only accelerates our pace but positions us firmly on track to scale further. We are proud of the progress made by our team that has done an exceptional job in developing a robust production strain, and process from upstream fermentation through to downstream processing."

The precision fermentation industry continues to develop and strengthen, Vivici looks forward to seeing more products containing precision fermented dairy proteins on shelf in 2024, contributing to a sustainable and resilient food system.

Learn more about Vivici at www.vivici.com 

About Vivici:

Founded by DSM and Fonterra, Vivici is a Dutch B2B ingredients company, supplying food and beverage brands with nutritious and sustainable animal-free dairy proteins, made with precision fermentation. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184878/Vivici_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vivici

Also from this source

Vivici enters the precision fermentation industry to bring nutritious and sustainable proteins to market

Vivici enters the precision fermentation industry to bring nutritious and sustainable proteins to market

Vivici B.V. has successfully closed its seed funding round and pursues its mission to meet the world's growing need for sustainable, nutritious, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.