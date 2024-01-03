VIVID EV Launches an Industry First Owners App

News provided by

Vivid EV

03 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVID EV, a leading neighborhood electric vehicle manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of an industry first app for its car Owners. This is the ultimate app for VIVID EV car owners, allowing them to access a host of features right from their phones.

"We are thrilled to launch the VIVID EV Owners App," said CMO of VIVID EV, Brett McNeilly. "This app is designed to make life easier for our customers, giving them quick and easy access to all the information they need about their car."

Continue Reading
VIVID EV Launches an Industry First Owners App
VIVID EV Launches an Industry First Owners App

The VIVID EV Owners App offers a range of features to make life easier for car owners. Whether it's finding a dealer, requesting service, or accessing owner's manuals and warranties, the app has got it all covered. Additionally, the app offers quick access to vital car information such as the serial number, model, and year.

"We understand that car owners need quick access to important information about their vehicles," said McNeilly. "That's why we created the VIVID EV Owners App – to make it easier for our customers to access the information they need."

The VIVID EV Owners App is available now for download on iOS devices. With its easy-to-use interface and comprehensive features, the app is a must-have for all VIVID EV owners.

"We are confident that our customers will love the VIVID EV Owners App," said McNeilly. "It's the perfect way to stay connected to your car and access all the information you need. We also look forward to future enhancements that will provide more industry leading features."

Media Contact:
Brett McNeilly
[email protected]

SOURCE Vivid EV

Also from this source

VIVID EV Set to Unveil its Latest NEV, Anthem, at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida

VIVID EV Set to Unveil its Latest NEV, Anthem, at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida

VIVID EV, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is proud to announce the launch of its newest line of neighborhood electric vehicle, Anthem,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.