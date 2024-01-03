VIVID EV Launches an Industry First Owners App

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVID EV, a leading neighborhood electric vehicle manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of an industry first app for its car Owners. This is the ultimate app for VIVID EV car owners, allowing them to access a host of features right from their phones.

"We are thrilled to launch the VIVID EV Owners App," said CMO of VIVID EV, Brett McNeilly. "This app is designed to make life easier for our customers, giving them quick and easy access to all the information they need about their car."

The VIVID EV Owners App offers a range of features to make life easier for car owners. Whether it's finding a dealer, requesting service, or accessing owner's manuals and warranties, the app has got it all covered. Additionally, the app offers quick access to vital car information such as the serial number, model, and year.

"We understand that car owners need quick access to important information about their vehicles," said McNeilly. "That's why we created the VIVID EV Owners App – to make it easier for our customers to access the information they need."

The VIVID EV Owners App is available now for download on iOS devices. With its easy-to-use interface and comprehensive features, the app is a must-have for all VIVID EV owners.

"We are confident that our customers will love the VIVID EV Owners App," said McNeilly. "It's the perfect way to stay connected to your car and access all the information you need. We also look forward to future enhancements that will provide more industry leading features."

