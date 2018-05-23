Vivid Learning Systems Launches Online Safety Budget Planner

Vivid's audience of safety professionals has long asked for a resource to support environmental health and safety budgeting, beyond basic safety budget templates. In response to popular demand, Vivid has created this simple safety budget tool. For several months, Vivid's team worked with safety leaders from its customer base and Chief Safety Officer Jill James on pricing research for each safety item.

Safety Budget Planner Highlights

Vivid's Safety Budget Planner includes the following categories…

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Ergonomics

Online Safety Training

Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Management

OSHA Injury & Illness Tracking

First Aid & CPR Services

Arc Flash & Electrical Safety

Environmental Health & Safety Testing

Vivid's Safety Budget Planner factors bulk item pricing for PPE, national averages for other safety services, and per employee rates. With actual pricing for safety goods and services— from reputable national suppliers—this simple safety budget tool helps safety pros get a handle on safety program finances.

"Before this, there was nothing to help environmental health and safety professionals build a safety budget. We worked with EHS leaders to maximize utility, right-size pricing, add new safety items to cover specific hazards, and build features like customization and print options. We're so excited to serve safety professionals in a new, meaningful way, and enable their success," said Vivid's Director of Marketing Barrett Pryce.

Access Vivid's Safety Budget Planner here: https://vividlearningsystems.com/budget-calculator

