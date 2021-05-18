Vivid Microscopy probe demonstrates oxidative stress on cardiac tissue in University of Louisville research

WAUWATOSA, Wis., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Microscopy, an emerging biotech company in the United States, today announced the production of a high content screening probe that can image and sort cells based on the levels of thiol-based oxidative stress. This probe, SEMKUR-IM, utilizes florescent technology to identify cell injury without damaging tissue samples.

Demonstrated use of SEMKUR-IM was announced by the University of Louisville at the Experimental Biology conference in late April. Vivid Microscopy's probe was used in pre-clinical cardiac drug analysis to evaluate and measure the reduction of oxidative stress. Research conducted by this third-party independent lab illustrates how fluorescent technology can be used to evaluate blood vessel tissue injuries.

"We are utilizing an array of fluorescence dyes to get a holistic picture of the redox state of our experimental groups and controls including dyes for hydrogen peroxide, superoxide, nitric oxide, and peroxynitrite," explained Dr. Evan Tracy at University of Louisville. "Overall, the ease of use and important information that can be obtained using SEMKUR-IM make it a valuable tool for anyone studying redox biology."

In addition, studies by the University of Louisville have shown low amounts of variation, demonstrating that results can be repeated by other research labs. "The variability in mean fluorescence intensity of the SEMKUR-IM dye between replicates was low, allowing for meaningful analysis of significant differences between our groups," Evan Tracy stated. "We had great success utilizing the SEMKUR-IM fluorescent dye and recommend its use for glutathione visualization and quantification," continued Mr. Tracy.

Vivid Microscopy's probe can provide a unique piece to the drug response puzzle thereby serving an important role in pre-clinical drug development. "We are excited to learn how University of Louisville is using our technology to facilitate drug development for heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular injury," says Jayson Kurfis, CEO, Vivid Microscopy. "As oxidative stress creates problems across numerous conditions, we are working to demonstrate the predictive potential of Vivid Microscopy's technology across a wide range of clinical indications."

Future application of the probe includes using the technology to form a diagnostic to provide an earlier indication of acute lung injury, according to Dan Sem, CSO at Vivid Microscopy.

ABOUT VIVID MICROSCOPY:

At Vivid Microscopy, our mission is to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis through the development of pre-clinical evaluation tools that provide researchers and scientists with quantitative results. Using fluorescent technology to detect biomarkers associated with cellular injury, Vivid Microscopy has manufactured SEMKUR-IM, a methodology to evaluate tissue damage. We are dedicated to providing scientists, researchers and the medical community with predictive technology that can be used to facilitate disease diagnosis and drug development. Vivid Microscopy is based in Wauwatosa, WI and manufactures its products in the USA.

CONTACT:

Nicole Prodoehl

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivid Microscopy

Related Links

vividmicroscopy.com

