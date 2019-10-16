Vivid Seats Named Number One Brand in Ticketing on Newsweek's Best Customer Service in America List

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Seats, the most trusted independent ticket marketplace in North America, was named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Companies for Customer Service, ranking first in ticketing on their annual survey.

"This award is a testament to the commitment of every Vivid Seats employee. Whether it's our award-winning customer service or our fan-focused loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, everything we do is intended to benefit fans of live events," said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. "Putting fans first has been a pillar of our business from the start, and we're proud that Newsweek has recognized Vivid Seats' customer service team for their dedication."

Since launching in 2001, Chicago-based Vivid Seats has been committed to providing fans across live sports, concerts, theater, and more with the best ticketing options, all backed by a 100% Buyer Guarantee, as well as authoritative industry-leading technology. Recent partnerships with Rolling Stone, Capital One, and American Airlines have further cemented Vivid Seats as the most trusted ticket marketplace provider for customers and businesses alike.

The Newsweek Best Customer Service list recognizes the top brands in each category based on over 115,000 evaluations. Created in collaboration with global research firm Statista, Newsweek selected America's Best Customer Service 2020 winners based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

