Vivid Seats Named Number One Brand in Ticketing Second Consecutive Year On Newsweek's Best Customer Service in America List

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Seats, the most trusted independent ticket marketplace in North America, was again named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Companies for Customer Service. The company was recognized as #1 in ticketing for the second consecutive year – a first for the annual award.

"We're proud that Newsweek has recognized Vivid Seats' customer service team for their dedication for the second year in row," said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. "During a difficult year, supporting fans with industry-leading customer service, including refunds, was our focus every day."

Since launching in 2001, Chicago-based Vivid Seats has been committed to providing fans across live sports, concerts, theater, and more with the best ticketing options, all backed by a 100% Buyer Guarantee, as well as authoritative industry-leading technology. Official partnerships with ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers, and American Airlines further cement Vivid Seats as the most trusted ticket marketplace for customers and businesses alike.

The Newsweek Best Customer Service list recognizes the top brands in each category based on more than 160,000 evaluations. Created in collaboration with global research firm Statista, Newsweek selected America's Best Customer Service 2021 winners based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is North America's most trusted independent marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events, and the industry's leading provider of technology platforms and service solutions. Founded in 2001, the Chicago-based tech company offers exceptional affordability across one of the widest selections of premium tickets and event packages, as well as a loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, that helps the everyday fan and superfans alike earn credit back. Selected by organizations like ESPN, Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Clippers, University of Tennessee to serve as official ticketing partners, Vivid Seats supports all confirmed orders with a 100% Buyer Guarantee and a dedicated, award-winning customer service team to ensure the safest and most convenient purchase experience. Fans who want to sit closer and see more of their favorite live events can order directly on vividseats.com, by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app or by phone at 866-848-8499.

