VividCortex Wins No. 172 on the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 for North America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has announced that VividCortex, premier provider of database performance monitoring, is number 172 on its 2019 Technology Fast 500 list for North America. In this 25th annual edition of its Fast 500, Deloitte is once again honoring companies -- large, small, public and private -- from a variety of industries, including hardware, software, telecom, semiconductors, life sciences, and energy tech. As a leader in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector, VividCortex is being recognized for achieving 650% annual growth between 2015 and 2018.

"We're proud to rank near the top of the Technology Fast 500," said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of VividCortex. "It's especially exciting to learn that VividCortex is one of the fastest growing companies in the software industry, the largest group of companies (343) on the Fast 500. We grew 45% faster than the median three-year growth rate of the Fast 500 software firms because more and more companies like Booking.com, Okta, and DraftKings rely on our cloud-based platform to provide their engineering teams with full visibility into their database -- at scale, without overhead -- so they can deploy code with confidence, troubleshoot outages and reduce systems costs."

The Technology Fast 500 list is widely respected as one of the most objective industry rankings. Winners are selected based on their percentage of fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period, in this case 2015 to 2018. Growth data is compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP. Launched in 1995, the Technology Fast 500 is now celebrating its Silver anniversary.

VividCortex is based in the Washington, DC metro region, which represented just 7% this years' Fast 500 winners. Deloitte announced the honorees and their rankings in a gala dinner near our Arlington, VA office. For details on the Technology Fast 500, including the complete list and qualifying criteria, visit www.fast500.com .

