Vivident Raises $1.5M Seed Round to Launch AI-Powered Virtual Character Platform

Platform combines generative AI with anime aesthetics and K-pop entertainment systems to create autonomous virtual celebrities

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivident, a startup developing AI-powered character IP technology, has secured $1.5 million in seed funding from global investors across South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Hong Kong. The round included participation from leading venture firms including Hashed, Mashup Ventures, TheVentures, Modhaus (Korea), Sfermion (US), as well as Japan's largest CVC Z Venture Capital, Decima Fund, and Hong Kong-based CMCC Global's Titan Fund.

The company is developing MoeLive, a platform that creates anime-style character IPs using generative AI technology and enables community interaction. MoeLive aims to deliver a new form of entertainment experience that combines Japanese animation culture with K-pop elements. The platform integrates various AI technologies to create autonomous AI characters and allows fan communities to actively participate in their growth and development. Vivident plans to launch a beta service in the first half of 2025, featuring direct chat interactions with characters.

The current virtual character industry faces limitations due to its dependency on human performers behind virtual avatars. To overcome these constraints and enable new business model innovation, Vivident is leveraging AI technology to create fully autonomous virtual characters. The company's approach extends beyond basic chat interfaces, incorporating real-time livestreaming capabilities and multi-user participation systems to establish a new paradigm in AI celebrity entertainment.

"GD and his team have an impressive track record of building consumer products across web2 and blockchain technologies. What sets MoeLive apart isn't just their innovative application of AI technology—it's their deep understanding of fan culture. They are pioneering a new form of entertainment where communities come together to nurture and grow alongside their favorite characters. By blending Japan's character-nurturing culture with the idol industry framework of Korea, MoeLive offers a truly unique and captivating approach," said Jonathan Cheung, Principal at Titan Fund.

"Through MoeLive, we aim to create a new form of IP where technology, content, and community converge," Kim added. "Our goal isn't simply to create AI characters, but to develop character IPs that grow and evolve together with their fans."

With this seed funding, Vivident will focus on developing its first service, MoeLive. The company plans to launch its beta service in the first half of 2025, targeting a simultaneous release in South Korea, Japan, and the United States by the end of the year.

Key Features of MoeLive:

Advanced AI Character Creation: Generates unique anime-style characters with distinct personalities using generative AI

Interactive Growth System: Enables fans to participate in character development through various activities and voting

Community-Driven Experience: Allows multiple users to collectively nurture and interact with characters

Multi-Platform Integration: Features real-time chat, live streaming, and social media interactions

Autonomous Performance: Delivers authentic entertainment experiences through fully AI-powered virtual characters

About Vivident

https://www.vivident.xyz

Vivident is building an alternate reality platform that extends social simulation experiences with virtual characters into the real world using generative AI technology. Its platform, MoeLive, enables fans to not only chat with AI characters but also participate in their activities and growth, and even create and operate their own AI characters. Founded in May 2024, the company's founding team brings extensive experience from leading gaming and entertainment technology companies including Krafton, Hyperconnect, Neosapience, Supertone, and UNOPND.

Leadership Profile

GD Kim is the Founder and CEO of Vivident, bringing extensive experience in tech, gaming, and web3 industries to lead the company's vision of creating next-generation virtual entertainment.

Kim began his career at Bain & Company after receiving his B.A. in International Studies from Johns Hopkins University. As a consultant at Bain & Company, he specialized in tech, content, and due diligence projects, building a strong foundation in business strategy and analysis.

His journey in the gaming industry started at NPIXEL, where he served as CEO Staff and led the launch marketing for Gran Saga. The game achieved over 5 million pre-registrations and won the YouTube Works Awards Grand Prix - marking the first such achievement for both South Korea and the gaming industry. He then joined Krafton as Corporate Development Manager, where he executed investments in global game studios and gaming ecosystem companies.

Most recently, Kim spent over two years as the Chief Operating Officer at UNOPND, Hashed's venture studio. During his tenure, he spearheaded the incubation of several successful web3-integrated content projects, including Modhaus's tripleS and Ndus Interactive's Xociety. His comprehensive role involved supporting founders from company establishment through fundraising, product development strategies, and overall corporate management.

