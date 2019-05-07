VividGro® in Full Bloom; Makes Key Finance and Marketing Hires

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VividGro, a leader in agricultural technology for consumer and commercial applications, has recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of Maricor Griesbaum as Corporate Controller and Bianca Snyder as Director of Marketing. Both are based in the company's Chicago office.

According to David Friedman, VividGro CEO, the new hires underscore VividGro's rapid growth and increasing market demand for its line of energy-efficient LED lighting systems and automated technologies.

Maricor Griesbaum joins VividGro as Corporate Controller from Production Resource Group, where she served in increasingly senior positions within finance for the past seven years. Most recently, she was the company's Chicago Division Controller. Prior to that, Maricor served as Assistant Controller for The George Sollitt Construction Co., based in Wood Dale, IL. Prior, she served as Customer Accountant for Lakeview Technology and Finance Manager for ProSoft Technology Group Inc. Maricor has a finance degree from Northern Illinois University.

"Maricor brings solid working experience in all financial and accounting functions, including billing, accounts payable and receivable, budgeting and banking. She will be a valuable asset to the company's CFO, David Quigley," said Friedman.

Bianca Snyder has joined VividGro as Director of Marketing, where she is responsible for overseeing the company's brand marketing and strategy. Bianca comes to VividGro with a demonstrated history of sales management and marketing from 16 years in the spirits industry. Prior, Bianca worked for five years at Stoli Group USA, as Illinois State Manager. Prior, she served as the Midwest Regional Manager at Davos Brands, covering 9 states and Canada doing distributor management, brand management and localized sales/marketing programs. She is a champion for sustainability and a believer in the efficiencies and maximization of resources from LED lighting and improvements in AgTech. Additionally, she has found great success on social media platforms, by identifying niche markets and honing digital/visual communication to grow in that segment.

Bianca graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a Bachelors, Marketing degree and an MBA, Marketing & Change Management from DePaul University's Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

"Bianca's experience in managing consumer brands with multiple product extensions will be a tremendous asset to the company as she owns and executes on the marketing roadmap," added Friedman.

About VividGro

VividGro is a pioneer in the AgTech space. Tailored to the automation and efficiency needs of the indoor agriculture and horticultural markets, VividGro implements solutions that help growers maximize yields and reduce costs. Our state-of-the-art VividGro customized lighting product line delivers optimized PAR to maximize plant growth and PAR efficacy. Our control automation systems and data collection strategies are able to measure and modify growing to help growers learn how to use their resources more efficiently. It is not the lights you use it is how you use them. Learn more about VividGro at www.VividGro.com and join us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

