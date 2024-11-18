VIVIDSTORM Holds Site-Wide Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 18% on UST Projectors, Screens, and More

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIDSTORM, a leader in home theater technology, announced its site-wide Black Friday and Thanksgiving sale event. From Nov. 4 to Dec. 8, save up to 18% on ultra-short throw projectors (UST), projector screens, premium laser TV cabinets, and more on VIVIDSTORM's website.

The VIVIDSTORM Fully Concealed Motorized Laser TV Cabinet-DUNE

The VIVIDSTORM Fully Concealed Motorized Laser TV Cabinet-DUNE is a high-end, all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates a laser TV and motorized floor-rising screen into a sleek, modern cabinet. As the first non-panel style cabinet on the market, it features smooth, flowing lines with rounded corners, offering a sophisticated aesthetic. Crafted with premium walnut veneer and polished stainless steel, it complements luxurious interiors while ensuring durability.

Designed for both functionality and elegance, the DUNE cabinet delivers ultra-short-throw projection with vivid Lenticular ALR screen material and an intelligent motorized control system for effortless operation. Capable of supporting screens up to 130 inches, it provides an expansive viewing experience ideal for luxury home theaters. When not in use, the screen and projector retract fully into the cabinet, creating a clean, clutter-free space. With built-in storage for additional devices, the VIVIDSTORM DUNE stands out as the ultimate choice for home theater enthusiasts who value unparalleled quality and style.

The VIVIDSTORM Barcelona Mark II Motorized Laser TV Cabinet

The VIVIDSTORM Barcelona Mark II Motorized Laser TV Cabinet is a revolutionary solution for home theaters. It's the perfect combination of style and practicality, featuring a unique drop-down skylight when the projector and screen are deployed. Designed to optimize throw ratio and projection distance, the cabinet seamlessly accommodates 99.99% of UST projectors on the market, making it perfect for almost any laser TV. With support for screens up to an impressive 130 inches, it's an outstanding upgrade for any home theater or office space.

The Barcelona Mark II cabinet is ideal for those who enjoy tackling projects themselves or prefer simplified shipping. Assembling the cabinet is straightforward with tool-less MAX OVVO connectors, making it easy to put together even for beginner DIYers. Furthermore, its convenient flat-pack design makes shipping and delivery compact and easy.

VIVIDSTORM S PRO Motorized Floor Rising ALR/CLR UST Laser Projector Screen

The VIVIDSTORM S PRO Motorized Floor-Rising ALR/CLR UST Laser Projector Screen is ready to use straight out of the box, rising from the floor in just 30 seconds with no installation required. Available in sizes up to 130 inches, it delivers the ultimate big-screen experience. Equipped with a premium Ceiling Light Rejecting (CLR) screen, its multi-layered optical structure effectively blocks overhead light, providing exceptional ambient light rejection. This ensures rich colors and stunning detail, even in well-lit environments. The S PRO is the perfect companion for ultra-short throw projectors, allowing viewers to enjoy a clear, immersive experience without clutter, noise, or inconvenience.

VIVIDSTORM PHANTOM Recessed Ceiling Bundle: UST Projector Case and ALR Screen

The VIVIDSTORM Phantom Recessed In-Ceiling UST Projector Case and Screen Bundle is a seamless all-in-one hidden solution. Delivering up to a 130-inch display, it features a motorized, tab-tensioned ALR screen and a recessed projector case for a sleek, unobtrusive design. Equipped with a premium Ceiling Light Rejecting (CLR) screen, its multi-layered optical structure effectively blocks overhead light, providing exceptional ambient light rejection. With a 170° viewing angle, everyone can enjoy stunning visuals from any seat. This integrated solution effortlessly blends style, performance, and convenience.

Discount details

Single item discounts

All projector screens, cabinets and accessories: 15% off

Projectors: 10% off

Register as a new VIVIDSTORM member and receive an additional 3% Early Bird discount

Special Offer:

Purchase the DUNE motorized cabinet and receive a complimentary S PRO screen and a laser projector at no additional cost! Limited to the first 99 orders.

All purchases of the 100-inch or 120-inch S PRO / S ALR screen (standalone or in a bundle) will include a dust cover and cleaning brush set as a free gift.

Build Your Bundle

Screen + Accessories bundle: 18% off

Screen + Accessories + Projector bundle: 13% off

Screen + Accessories + Projector + Cabinet bundle: 15% off

Special bundle offer: Save an additional $120 on select Projector + Screen bundles

About VIVIDSTORM

Since 2004, VIVIDSTORM has been a trusted name in innovative film and media equipment. The company specializes in high-performance projection screens for a wide range of applications: conference rooms, home theaters, classrooms, training centers, event spaces, and more. VIVIDSTORM is continuously breaking new ground in home entertainment technologies, providing screens that deliver exceptional compatibility and visual impact.

Media Contact

Moira

[email protected]

