Vivien Health Launches New Website

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivien Health, a leading provider of virtual second opinions for foot and ankle problems, today announced the launch of its new website.

The new, user-friendly website, https://www.vivienhealth.com, underscores Vivien Health's commitment to offering patients easy access to world-class orthopedic foot and ankle surgeons without unnecessary travel, paperwork or cost.

"We're thrilled to launch our new website and continue providing exceptional virtual second opinions for patients with foot and ankle problems," said Dr. R. James Toussaint, founder of Vivien Health. "Our new site reflects our culture of service and commitment to helping patients reclaim their healthcare choices."

Vivien Health plans to update its website regularly with thought leadership content, company news and relevant educational resources.

About Vivien Health

Vivien Health seeks to become the world's leading provider of virtual second opinions for foot and ankle problems. We've brought together leading board-certified orthopedic surgeons subspecialized in foot and ankle to review cases and render an opinion within days. For more information, please visit https://www.vivienhealth.com.

