Vivify Health Named Dallas 100 Award Winner

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for holistic patient care and engagement, announced that it has been named a winner of the 29th Annual SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Awards. This honor marks the first time the organization, which has built a national reputation for helping healthcare providers connect with and engage their patients remotely, has appeared on this prestigious list.

The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas-based, privately held entrepreneurial companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Institute, working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2016 to 2018, the last year for which complete data is available. The winners represent a broad spectrum of Dallas-area businesses.

"We are beyond pleased to be named a winner of the Dallas 100 Award because it shows we have earned a place among the leaders of the vibrant Dallas economy," said Eric Rock, founder and CEO of Vivify Health. "Healthcare is at the center of all of our lives, but for years it has been stuck in a world that doesn't reflect current consumer expectations or take advantage of all the technology options available to deliver care anywhere. Vivify Health is quickly changing that by bringing an approach to virtual care that drives better health outcomes while reducing costs. We are proud of the contribution we're making to our community, and hope that this award will encourage more dedicated, talented people to join our fast-growing team."

The ranking of the top 100 fastest-growing companies were revealed at the awards ceremony and banquet held Thursday, November 21 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar Street in downtown Dallas.

Dallas 100™, co-founded by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute, honors the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area. This year's winning companies collectively generated $3.5 billion in sales in 2018, according to Simon Mak, the Linda A. and Kenneth R. Morris Endowed Director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox. Collectively, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 82 percent from 2016 to 2018. Together, they created almost 7,000 jobs in that same period.

"These companies are the unsung heroes of the Dallas-area economy," said Mak. "They are entrepreneurial dynamos, creating products and/or services that in turn create jobs and generate income for their owners, not to mention the millions of dollars they collectively contribute to our economy. For almost three decades now, it has been our honor at the Caruth Institute of Entrepreneurship to shine the spotlight on the critical role of entrepreneurship in the DFW economy. Congratulations to this year's Dallas 100™ honorees."

About Vivify Health

Vivify Health is the innovative leader in connected healthcare delivery solutions. The company's mobile, cloud-based platform powers holistic remote care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring, multi-channel patient education and functionality configured to each patient's unique needs. Vivify Health serves the nation's largest and most progressive health systems, healthcare organizations and employers—empowering clinicians to proactively manage the complexities of remote care and catalyzing employee health and productivity with a single-platform solution for all device and digital health data. The comprehensive, content-rich platform and turnkey workflow services enable providers to intuitively scale and maximize value across populations. For more information about Vivify Health, visit www.vivifyhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.

