Vivify Health Recognized for Remote Patient Care Innovation in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for remote patient care, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

"Since our founding over a decade ago, Vivify Health has consistently delivered on our commitment to the quadruple aim of reducing readmissions, improving patient outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and improving care team and provider experience," said Eric Rock, CEO of Vivify. "We are grateful to receive this industry recognition from MedTech Breakthrough for our perseverance in continuing to deliver what our customers need for scaling their remote care."

Honoring excellence in medical technology

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"As the demands on modern healthcare systems are strained in a dramatic shift to virtual care, Vivify Health is well-positioned to lead this shift, arming patients and providers with the right tools, processes and capabilities to maintain the highest level of care from anywhere in the world," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the entire team at Vivify Health for stepping up and innovating in a time when it's needed the most. In a field that has recently exploded, Vivify Health is our choice for 'Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution' for 2021."

Mobile, cloud-based platform

Vivify Health's platform for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) empowers care where it is needed the most, while delivering advanced program management to set providers apart. Additionally, Vivify Health has quickly demonstrated its resilience and ability by developing and deploying COVID-19 Screening, Self-Isolation and Monitoring Pathways for its Vivify +Go mobile solution.

The company serves tens of thousands of high-risk patients, with the Vivify +Home solution that has emerged to be imperative during pandemics. What seemed like a marathon quickly turned into a sprint – with telehealth and remote patient monitoring rapidly gaining recognition as the highly valuable solutions for individualized care that keep patients at home while reducing the strain on already over-taxed emergency departments (EDs).

Vivify's mobile, cloud-based platform delivers a pathway to holistic remote care management. Partnering with healthcare organizations, Vivify empowers clinicians to efficiently and proactively manage the complex workflow of remote care for virtually any clinical condition.

About Vivify Health

Vivify Health is the innovative leader in connected healthcare delivery solutions. The company's mobile, cloud-based platform powers holistic remote care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring, multi-channel patient education and functionality configured to each patient's unique needs. Vivify Health serves the nation's largest and most progressive health systems, healthcare organizations and employers—empowering clinicians to proactively manage the complexities of remote care and catalyzing employee health and productivity with a single-platform solution for all device and digital health data. The comprehensive, content-rich platform and turnkey workflow services enable providers to intuitively scale and maximize value across populations. For more information about Vivify Health, visit www.vivifyhealth.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Vivify Health