Vivify Health Releases 'Aging in Place with Remote Patient Care' White Paper

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for remote patient care, today announced the release of a new white paper, "Aging in Place with Remote Patient Care." The paper examines the accelerated adoption of telemedicine and RPM during the COVID-19 pandemic and provides strategies to help some of the nation's largest health systems and providers create a new 'Golden Age' for Americans in their golden years.

Up until the pandemic, virtual care played a minor role in the healthcare industry. This white paper explicates how the pandemic has created a good starting point for hospitals and health systems to broaden their use of telehealth and RPM for older Americans that should continue post-pandemic. The study also examines how the gains made from a health and reimbursement standpoint can be carried forward to benefit providers and patients. The core areas discussed in this paper include:

How telehealth and RPM enable Americans to remain safely at home for longer periods.

CMS reimbursement changes foster RPM acceptance.

Scenarios where RPM supports and promotes aging in place.

Strengthening hospital home care programs through telehealth and RPM solutions.

COVID-19's dramatic death toll for senior citizens stands at nearly 52,000 residents of nursing homes or Long-Term Care (LTC) facilities. Vivify's research shows senior citizens overwhelmingly prefer to age at home if given the choice, but that desire may not always be practical. Factors that may contribute to aging Americans being forced into a facility include forgetting to take medications, risk of falling, lack of personal mobility, access to stores for food and other supplies, as well as the inability to show up to doctor's appointments. Refined and enhanced stay-at-home services can ameliorate these concerns.

"Vivify's CMS experts see the June 2020, CMS proposed rule and requirements for value-based care programs, as a significant step in the acceptance of patient and caregiver protocols for remote care management for American seniors regardless of geography," explained Robin Hill, Chief Clinical Officer for Vivify. "The accelerated market timing and adoption of remote care is a game-changer for the entire market—allowing vulnerable populations to take advantage of the benefits of telehealth and RPM."

The biggest benefit of these changes is for American seniors. The aging population accounts for the highest volume of chronic comorbid conditions and more than half of the U.S. spend on healthcare. Monitoring their conditions more carefully means the golden years for seniors will be spent at home with a higher quality of life.

Vivify cites a case study with TRU Community Care, a medical facility that offers a continuum of care for individuals living with advanced illnesses. TRU's programs include TRU Hospice, TRU PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), TRU Palliative Care, and TRU Grief Services. Working with Vivify to keep costs under control, TRU provides patients with affordable, off-the-shelf iPads, and Bluetooth-enabled technology to remotely monitor blood pressure, weight, heart rate, blood sugar, oxygen levels and more.

The advent of affordable, easy-to-deploy, and easy-to-use telehealth and RPM technology is a game-changer for Americans who prefer to age at home. Vivify's mobile, cloud-based platform delivers a pathway to holistic remote care management. Partnering with healthcare organizations, Vivify empowers clinicians to efficiently and proactively manage the complex workflow of remote care for virtually any clinical condition. The dynamic landscape of digital health and Vivify's solutions is good news for the aging population.

