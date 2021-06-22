Vivify Health Releases 'Keys to Building a Successful Remote Patient Monitoring Program' White Paper

PLANO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for remote patient care, announces the release of a new white paper, "Keys to Building a Successful Remote Patient Monitoring Program." Shifting regulations, the pandemic, and innovative technology solutions are motivating more health systems and hospitals to launch or re-launch remote patient monitoring programs (RPM) in 2021. The white paper sheds important insights into this new RPM revolution, outlining best practices when rolling out a program, including making smart technology decisions, selecting a partner based on the correct metrics, and ensuring the program will deliver on quality with full reimbursement.

To download the white paper, click here.

RPM is a one-to-many technology in which one clinician can monitor multiple patients' health at the same time. This monitoring can occur continuously, through daily snapshots, or some other frequency. RPM is primarily used to manage chronic conditions. It is also used in other situations, such as pre-and post-surgery, high-risk pregnancy, and in behavioral health, weight management and medication management programs.

Vivify's white paper explores the history of remote patient monitoring, its significant transformation in the past year, and why providers now see it as an attractive, long-term solution for caring for large patient populations.

RPM and telehealth have been under-utilized despite their early start in the 1960s and even with the recent widespread availability of broadband Internet and tremendous advances in medical monitoring technology. The reasons came down to lack of provider buy-in, government and commercial payer reimbursement barriers, and a challenging regulatory environment.

2020, however, represented a sea change for both RPM and telehealth, brought on by an urgent need to safely treat and manage large patient populations at home during the global pandemic. During this time, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and commercial health plans relaxed reimbursement rules to encompass more telehealth and RPM services. Healthcare organizations quickly realized that deploying an RPM platform can boost organizational efficiency, ensure compliance, reduce unnecessary ED visits, and improve care quality. As a result, even as the COVID-19-related surge abated and medical offices and bed space opened, many healthcare organizations have continued to pursue and even expand the programs they launched during the pandemic.

The white paper guides readers through the subtle but critical nuances of launching an RPM program, providing seven essential building blocks for achieving early success and a sustainable, long-term approach. They include:

Matching goals and metrics to specific needs such as lowering preventable readmissions

Starting with a single, engaged stakeholder and location

Selecting populations that can achieve quick, meaningful wins

Matching technology to target patient populations

Implementing self-contained technology kits

Eliminating EHR integration barriers

Choosing RPM solutions that offer continuous training options

The paper also includes a case study of Evansville, Indiana-based Deaconess Health System, an early adopter of RPM. The health system, which includes 11 hospitals with 900 beds, replaced its legacy RPM system with an advanced technology solution, cutting the 30-day readmission rate for its RPM population in half within the first year after the go-live.

To learn more about Vivify solutions for RPM, visit: https://www.vivifyhealth.com/solutions/

