Vivify Pathways Named "Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution" in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 5, 2019 – Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for holistic patient care and engagement, today announced that its Vivify Pathways platform was named the "Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution" in the prestigious 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough Awards works to recognize technological innovation and creativity in the health and medical industries across the globe.

Vivify Health's Pathways mobile, cloud-based, technology is an easy-to-use yet comprehensive patient-centered connected-care platform. It enables providers to quickly launch and scale comprehensive, effective remote care programs that create exceptional clinical and financial ROI for chronic and post-acute care as well as management. Users can choose from more than 90 clinical and engagement pathways, combine them into thousands of programs, or use Vivify Pathway's intuitive drag-and-drop portal to create their own.

A recent consumer survey showed that 83% of patients today are interested in receiving virtual care, although only 17% currently have access to it. Vivify Health is singularly focused on helping providers and health plans improve that accessibility.

"There has been increased recognition from the industry, government and consumers that healthcare isn't something that only happens now and then, or only in a medical facility," said Eric Rock, Founder and CEO of Vivify Health. "The increased emphasis on wellness as a result of the shift to value-based care, along with an elevated focus on the cost and convenience of care as consumers carry more of the financial burden directly, has made remote patient monitoring, virtual visits, and patient engagement essential to delivering the expected outcomes. Vivify Health has always been an innovator in this area, and we are proud these efforts have been recognized with the presentation of this MedTech Breakthrough Award. It's a great validation of our vision and a tribute to the quality of our team in executing that vision."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Vivify Health's comprehensive Pathways platform exemplifies the spirit of digital health innovation and provides a real-world solution to the many issues in an effort to streamline patient care," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Vivify Health provides a truly powerful way to deliver comprehensive, effective remote care platform with exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. We are thankful for their participation in our awards program and their commitment to innovation, and we expect to see more innovations in the remote care space from them in the future. Congratulations to the Vivify Health team on their well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award designation."

Vivify Pathways has proven its effectiveness in delivering exceptional clinical and financial outcomes including a 65% reduction in unplanned readmissions, 97% patient satisfaction, and a greater than 8X return on investment.

