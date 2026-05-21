VIVIFY Technology Unveils Flying Pig™, a 1MW Containerized Hydrogen Power System Built for True Energy Independence

News provided by

VIVIFY

May 21, 2026, 15:00 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's century-old energy model has been rendered obsolete. Today, VIVIFY Technology unveiled the Flying Pig™, a 1MW hydrogen-powered containerized system that puts serious, scalable power anywhere it's needed — on remote job sites, in disaster zones, at forward military operations, and beyond — completely independent of the grid, the supply chain, and the old rules.

Continue Reading
VIVIFY Technology Founder and CEO Jason Herring
VIVIFY Technology Founder and CEO Jason Herring

Built from the core elements of VIVIFY's flagship HOG™ system, the Flying Pig™ brings containerized architecture. The result is a deployable power system designed for remote sites, industrial operations, behind-the-meter use, and any environment where operators need power on their terms.

The Flying Pig™ is engineered for rapid assembly, fast connection, and modular scaling. Each unit is designed to produce 1MW of power, with additional capacity available by adding modules. Powered by a hydrogen-based input source and housed inside a self-contained unit, the Flying Pig™ gives operators true energy autonomy — power that doesn't depend on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, or monopoly pricing models to keep critical operations running.

"The Flying Pig™ is not a concept, not a promise, and not another piece of energy-sector theater," said Jason Herring, founder and CEO of VIVIFY Technology. "This is deployable power, built in America, designed to make the old model irrelevant. The big energy companies had a century to get it right. They didn't. We did. The grid can't follow you everywhere, legacy infrastructure is a constraint America no longer has to accept, and we no longer need permission to build something better. We built the Flying Pig™ so power can go where it is needed, when it is needed, without waiting on broken infrastructure or monopoly systems to catch up."

The system is also designed to run at a fraction of the long-term cost of conventional grid-dependent power. In VIVIFY's five-year cost comparison, the Flying Pig™ delivers significant projected savings versus traditional power infrastructure, removing the constant burden of supply chain dependency, price volatility, and long-term operating costs that have defined remote and industrial power for decades.

That shift opens the door to an entirely new category of opportunity. A scalable, containerized, hydrogen-input power system could help support data centers, keep critical systems online in disaster zones, provide resilient energy support for military operations, and eventually help inform the kind of off-grid power architecture needed for more ambitious frontiers, including lunar exploration and future moon-base development.

"This is the point of VIVIFY," Herring continued. "We are not here to compete inside a broken system. We are here to make that system obsolete. Data centers, disaster zones, military operations, remote industrial sites, even the next frontier beyond Earth — they all point to the same truth: the world needs power that can move, scale, and operate outside the old rules. Energy independence is not a slogan. It is an engineering problem, and the Flying Pig™ is the answer."

About VIVIFY Technology
VIVIFY Technology develops and deploys advanced energy systems designed to give users control over their own power future. Through its (HOG™) Hydrogen Oxygen Generator, (CAT™) Clean Air Technology, and the new Flying Pig™ containerized power platforms, VIVIFY is building real-world systems that reduce dependence on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, and monopoly pricing.

Founded to challenge the existing energy order, VIVIFY is focused on American-made, scalable, behind-the-meter power technologies that can operate where traditional infrastructure is too slow, too costly, or too constrained. The company's mission is simple: make energy independence practical, deployable, and available now.

www.vivify-technology.com

Media Contact: Daniel Boyle – [email protected]

SOURCE VIVIFY

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

VIVIFY Technology Founder Jason Herring Highlights Closed-Loop Hydrogen Power Solution During Florida AI and Data Center Press Conference

VIVIFY Technology Founder Jason Herring Highlights Closed-Loop Hydrogen Power Solution During Florida AI and Data Center Press Conference

VIVIFY Technology Founder and CEO Jason Herring spoke today during a press conference hosted by Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, where...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics