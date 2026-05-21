VIVIFY Technology Unveils Flying Pig™, a 1MW Containerized Hydrogen Power System Built for True Energy Independence

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's century-old energy model has been rendered obsolete. Today, VIVIFY Technology unveiled the Flying Pig™, a 1MW hydrogen-powered containerized system that puts serious, scalable power anywhere it's needed — on remote job sites, in disaster zones, at forward military operations, and beyond — completely independent of the grid, the supply chain, and the old rules.

VIVIFY Technology Founder and CEO Jason Herring

Built from the core elements of VIVIFY's flagship HOG™ system, the Flying Pig™ brings containerized architecture. The result is a deployable power system designed for remote sites, industrial operations, behind-the-meter use, and any environment where operators need power on their terms.

The Flying Pig™ is engineered for rapid assembly, fast connection, and modular scaling. Each unit is designed to produce 1MW of power, with additional capacity available by adding modules. Powered by a hydrogen-based input source and housed inside a self-contained unit, the Flying Pig™ gives operators true energy autonomy — power that doesn't depend on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, or monopoly pricing models to keep critical operations running.

"The Flying Pig™ is not a concept, not a promise, and not another piece of energy-sector theater," said Jason Herring, founder and CEO of VIVIFY Technology. "This is deployable power, built in America, designed to make the old model irrelevant. The big energy companies had a century to get it right. They didn't. We did. The grid can't follow you everywhere, legacy infrastructure is a constraint America no longer has to accept, and we no longer need permission to build something better. We built the Flying Pig™ so power can go where it is needed, when it is needed, without waiting on broken infrastructure or monopoly systems to catch up."

The system is also designed to run at a fraction of the long-term cost of conventional grid-dependent power. In VIVIFY's five-year cost comparison, the Flying Pig™ delivers significant projected savings versus traditional power infrastructure, removing the constant burden of supply chain dependency, price volatility, and long-term operating costs that have defined remote and industrial power for decades.

That shift opens the door to an entirely new category of opportunity. A scalable, containerized, hydrogen-input power system could help support data centers, keep critical systems online in disaster zones, provide resilient energy support for military operations, and eventually help inform the kind of off-grid power architecture needed for more ambitious frontiers, including lunar exploration and future moon-base development.

"This is the point of VIVIFY," Herring continued. "We are not here to compete inside a broken system. We are here to make that system obsolete. Data centers, disaster zones, military operations, remote industrial sites, even the next frontier beyond Earth — they all point to the same truth: the world needs power that can move, scale, and operate outside the old rules. Energy independence is not a slogan. It is an engineering problem, and the Flying Pig™ is the answer."

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology develops and deploys advanced energy systems designed to give users control over their own power future. Through its (HOG™) Hydrogen Oxygen Generator, (CAT™) Clean Air Technology, and the new Flying Pig™ containerized power platforms, VIVIFY is building real-world systems that reduce dependence on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, and monopoly pricing.

Founded to challenge the existing energy order, VIVIFY is focused on American-made, scalable, behind-the-meter power technologies that can operate where traditional infrastructure is too slow, too costly, or too constrained. The company's mission is simple: make energy independence practical, deployable, and available now.

www.vivify-technology.com

Media Contact: Daniel Boyle – [email protected]

SOURCE VIVIFY