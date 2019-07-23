Vivint Solar Appoints Bill Blodgett as Vice President of Customer Operations

LEHI, Utah, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) today announced that it has named Bill Blodgett as vice president of customer operations. In this role, Blodgett will oversee Vivint Solar's corporate groups responsible for customer care and experience.

Blodgett has over 25 years of experience specializing in operations and customer relations, having held critical roles in both small and large companies across a wide variety of industries. Prior to joining Vivint Solar, Blodgett served as vice president and general manager at Conduent - a leading digital platform and services provider for businesses and governments.

"We are committed to delighting the people we serve with relentless support, inspiring them to take action and live better," said David Bywater, CEO at Vivint Solar. "Under Bill's leadership, we will continue our commitment to that promise."

Prior to his role at Conduent, Blodgett served as group president for Xerox and was responsible for operations, sales and financials exceeding $1 billion. He spent 14 years working at Affiliated Computer Services (ACS), one of the largest BPO and ITO companies in the world. During his tenure with ACS, he served as managing director and chief operating officer of several business units.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With Vivint Solar, customers can power their homes with clean, renewable energy and typically achieve significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for its customers, and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, customers may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG home batteries. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

