Vivint Solar Expands Customer Support With New Help Center Resource

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR), a leading full-service residential solar provider, today launched a new, consumer-friendly Help Center website as part of the company's continued focus on delivering world class service to its customers. The purpose of the site is to allow homeowners and consumers to browse support topics based on an entire database of relevant content specifically related to their searches.

The new Help Center contains more than 30 articles, as well as a dozen videos. Users can browse different topics like, how to get started , product suppor t, billing & payments , home & life events , or get online account help . Or, if they have something more specific in mind, they can simply type in the topic they're interested in to either educate themselves or to solve specific issues more easily.

"Vivint Solar exists to create great customer experiences with clean, renewable energy. At our core, we are a company that Puts People First. The new Help Center is a great example of how we are constantly adapting to provide our customers with the best support possible," says Miranda Barnard, Vivint Solar Vice President of Marketing.

Since its launch, the site has seen increased traffic on educational articles, like "Getting Started with Solar," and "How to Maximize Savings While Using a Solar Energy System." Vivint Solar is continuously adding more content to the site to provide education to consumers about the benefits of solar energy and getting the most out of a solar energy system.

Users can access the site at this link.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Heather Hurst

385-202-6577

pr@vivintsolar.com

www.vivintsolar.com

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vivintsolar.com

