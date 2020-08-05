Vivint Solar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

Key operating and development highlights include:

MWs Installed of approximately 44 MWs for the quarter. This is above the high end of the company's guidance of 35 to 38 MWs for the quarter. Total cumulative MWs installed were approximately 1,394 MWs.

Installations were 6,735 for the quarter. Cumulative installations were 203,264.

Estimated Gross Retained Value increased by approximately $85 million during the quarter to approximately $2.5 billion . Estimated Gross Retained Value per Watt at quarter end was $1.98 .

during the quarter to approximately . Estimated Gross Retained Value per Watt at quarter end was . Cost per Watt was $3.87 , an increase from $3.80 in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase from $3.56 in the second quarter of 2019.

, an increase from in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase from in the second quarter of 2019. Margin created was $37 million . Unlevered NPV per Watt was $0.84 .

Financing Activity

As of June 30, 2020, Vivint Solar had $429 million in undrawn capacity in various debt facilities and approximately 192 MWs of Undeployed Tax Equity Financing Capacity.

Summary Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

$ amounts in millions, except per share data























Three Months Ended June 30th



2020



2019



YoY

Revenue:





















Customer agreements and incentives $ 81.8



$ 63.4



up 29%

Solar energy system and product sales

24.6





27.4



down 10%

Total Revenue

106.4





90.8



up 17%

Cost of revenue:





















Customer agreements and incentives

44.3





43.1



up 3%

Solar energy system and product sales

15.6





15.8



down 1%

Total cost of revenue

60.0





58.9



up 2%

Gross profit

46.4





31.9



up 46%

Loss from operations

(26.1)





(36.9)



up 29%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1.2)



$ (28.6)



up 96%

Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders $ (0.01)



$ (0.24)



up 96%

Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.68)



$ (0.73)



up 7%























Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.





















About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the continued negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, the capital and credit markets, and Vivint Solar's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the retail price of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in electric utility policies and regulations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives, including solar renewable energy certificates, or SRECs, and other federal and state incentives; regulations and policies related to net metering; changes in regulations, tariffs and other trade barriers and tax policy affecting us and our industry; our ability to manage our recent and future growth, product offering mix, and costs effectively, including attracting, training and retaining sales personnel and solar energy system installers; the availability and price of solar panels and other system components, the potential inaccuracy of the assumptions employed in calculating our operating metrics; the course and outcome of litigation and investigations; and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that Vivint Solar files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in those statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Vivint Solar does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. You should read the documents Vivint Solar has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Vivint Solar. These documents are available on both the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the investor relations section of Vivint Solar's website at investors.vivintsolar.com/ .



Vivint Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



















June 30,



December 31,



2020



2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,137



$ 166,048

Accounts receivable, net

32,162





24,314

Inventories

13,144





20,576

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

27,818





41,137

Total current assets

409,261





252,075

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

86,809





89,892

Solar energy systems, net

1,873,031





1,759,861

Property and equipment, net

20,021





17,500

Other non-current assets, net

716,186





680,062

TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,105,308



$ 2,799,390

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 27,178



$ 59,007

Distributions payable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

15,458





10,253

Accrued compensation

25,435





34,149

Current portion of long-term debt

24,664





16,405

Current portion of deferred revenue

20,260





40,715

Current portion of finance lease obligation

2,534





2,274

Accrued and other current liabilities

85,847





78,539

Total current liabilities

201,376





241,342

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,794,990





1,483,256

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

24,516





17,631

Finance lease obligation, net of current portion

6,029





6,443

Deferred tax liability, net

636,869





583,695

Other non-current liabilities

139,449





74,423

Total liabilities

2,803,229





2,406,790

Commitments and contingencies













Redeemable non-controlling interests

114,989





115,384

Stockholders' equity:













Common stock

1,254





1,231

Additional paid-in capital

600,627





591,639

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,589)





(20,436)

Accumulated deficit

(423,787)





(381,961)

Total stockholders' equity

136,505





190,473

Non-controlling interests

50,585





86,743

Total equity

187,090





277,216

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 3,105,308



$ 2,799,390



Vivint Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:





























Customer agreements and incentives $ 81,835



$ 63,355



$ 133,111



$ 102,958

Solar energy system and product sales

24,559





27,402





64,434





57,170

Total revenue

106,394





90,757





197,545





160,128

Cost of revenue:





























Cost of revenue—customer agreements and incentives

44,331





43,074





97,154





83,265

Cost of revenue—solar energy system and product sales

15,627





15,791





37,675





33,054

Total cost of revenue

59,958





58,865





134,829





116,319

Gross profit

46,436





31,892





62,716





43,809

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

35,394





37,037





75,002





66,671

Research and development

286





524





842





993

General and administrative

36,860





31,205





64,886





54,254

Total operating expenses

72,540





68,766





140,730





121,918

Loss from operations

(26,104)





(36,874)





(78,014)





(78,109)

Interest expense, net

24,712





19,472





46,344





38,599

Other expense, net

1,145





1,365





29,503





2,750

Loss before income taxes

(51,961)





(57,711)





(153,861)





(119,458)

Income tax expense

32,406





29,950





55,820





57,437

Net loss

(84,367)





(87,661)





(209,681)





(176,895)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

(83,126)





(59,094)





(168,180)





(122,086)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,241)



$ (28,567)



$ (41,501)



$ (54,809)

Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:





























Basic and diluted $ (0.01)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.45)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:





























Basic and diluted

124,844





120,869





124,383





120,589



Vivint Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





























Net loss $ (84,367)



$ (87,661)



$ (209,681)



$ (176,895)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

26,521





21,658





47,745





39,317

Deferred income taxes

33,137





29,951





61,074





57,678

Stock-based compensation

4,325





4,156





8,264





7,835

Loss on solar energy systems and property and equipment

4,723





2,924





9,534





4,157

Noncash interest and other expense

2,072





1,657





3,625





3,302

Reduction in lease pass-through financing obligation

(1,411)





(1,337)





(2,123)





(2,032)

Losses on interest rate swaps

1,145





1,366





29,503





2,750

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable, net

(6,210)





(8,194)





(8,158)





(13,979)

Inventories

1,239





(1,539)





7,432





186

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,586





(1,930)





11,813





816

Other non-current assets, net

(43,147)





(38,093)





(94,263)





(64,632)

Accounts payable

(4,349)





(1,360)





713





516

Accrued compensation

(3,126)





3,069





(8,586)





(999)

Deferred revenue

(238)





3,448





(13,570)





717

Accrued and other liabilities

9,200





794





5,916





179

Net cash used in operating activities

(54,900)





(71,091)





(150,762)





(141,084)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





























Payments for the cost of solar energy systems

(56,057)





(59,874)





(135,247)





(124,400)

Payments for property and equipment

(565)





(703)





(2,926)





(994)

Proceeds from disposals of solar energy systems and property and equipment

467





479





1,357





1,128

Purchase of intangible assets

(299)





(115)





(527)





(115)

Net cash used in investing activities

(56,454)





(60,213)





(137,343)





(124,381)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





























Proceeds from investment by non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

76,078





75,270





161,827





159,638

Distributions paid to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

(12,737)





(9,038)





(24,995)





(18,051)

Proceeds from long-term debt

270,040





71,809





347,413





133,164

Payments on long-term debt

(14,630)





(15,320)





(19,703)





(20,913)

Payments for debt issuance and deferred offering costs

(9,604)





(2,962)





(9,604)





(2,962)

Proceeds from lease pass-through financing obligation

665





654





1,542





1,518

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

(920)





(306)





(2,116)





(577)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of withholding taxes paid

(280)





231





747





270

Net cash provided by financing activities

308,612





120,338





455,111





252,087

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS

197,258





(10,966)





167,006





(13,378)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS—Beginning of period

225,688





288,484





255,940





290,896

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS—End of period $ 422,946



$ 277,518



$ 422,946



$ 277,518



Vivint Solar, Inc.

Key Operating Metrics



























Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



2020



2020



2019

Installations

6,735





8,238





8,163

Megawatts installed

43.6





56.1





56.0



























As of



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



2020



2020



2019

Cumulative installations

203,264





196,529





169,275

Cumulative megawatts installed

1,393.7





1,350.1





1,162.5

Estimated nominal contracted payments remaining (in millions) $ 4,784.3



$ 4,636.6



$ 3,976.2

Estimated retained value under energy contracts (in millions) $ 1,810.5



$ 1,747.7



$ 1,587.0

Estimated retained value of renewal (in millions) $ 652.3



$ 630.6



$ 531.6

Estimated gross retained value (in millions) $ 2,462.8



$ 2,378.3



$ 2,118.6

Estimated gross retained value per watt $ 1.98



$ 1.97



$ 2.02



Sensitivity Analysis for Retained Value

The following table provides quantitative sensitivity analysis of our estimate of retained value of solar energy systems under contracts as of June 30, 2020, including both the contracted and estimated renewal portion, at a range of discount rates (retained value amounts in millions):



4%



6%



8%

Estimated retained value under energy contracts $ 2,119.4



$ 1,810.5



$ 1,564.9

Estimated retained value of renewal

995.5





652.3





432.4

Total estimated gross retained value $ 3,114.9



$ 2,462.8



$ 1,997.3



Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS) Before Non-controlling Interests

We report GAAP EPS, which is based upon net loss attributable to common stockholders. We also report non-GAAP EPS. The difference between GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS is that non-GAAP EPS is based on net loss, which excludes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests. As we are in a net loss position for all periods reported, potentially issuable shares are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation since the effect would be antidilutive. Therefore, basic and diluted non-GAAP EPS are the same in each period presented.

Under GAAP accounting, we report net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests to reflect our joint venture fund investors' allocable share in the results of these joint venture investment funds. Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests is calculated based primarily on the hypothetical liquidation at book value, or HLBV, method, which assumes that the joint venture funds are liquidated at the reporting date, even though liquidation may or may not ever occur. Additionally, the returns that will be allocated to the investors over the expected terms of the investment funds may differ significantly from the amounts calculated under the HLBV method. Accordingly, we also report non-GAAP EPS based on our losses before net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests per share, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

According to this definition, the non-GAAP loss before the allocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests per share was ($0.68) and ($1.69) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Vivint Solar, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS

(In thousands, except per share data)



































































Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



Net Loss



EPS



Net Loss



EPS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,241)



$ (0.01)



$ (28,567)



$ (0.24)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling interests

(83,126)





(0.67)





(59,094)





(0.49)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (84,367)



$ (0.68)



$ (87,661)



$ (0.73)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share









124,844













120,869





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



Net Loss



EPS



Net Loss



EPS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (41,501)



$ (0.33)



$ (54,809)



$ (0.45)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling interests

(168,180)



$ (1.36)





(122,086)



$ (1.02)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (209,681)



$ (1.69)



$ (176,895)



$ (1.47)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:









124,383













120,589



Glossary of Definitions

"Cost per Watt" represents the unit costs of installed solar energy systems on customers' premises. Please refer to Vivint Solar's Estimated Cost per Watt Methodology found on the investor relations page of Vivint Solar's website.

"Installations" represents the number of solar energy systems installed on customers' premises.

"MWs or megawatts" represents the DC nameplate megawatt production capacity.

"MWs Installed" represents the aggregate megawatt nameplate capacity of solar energy systems for which panels, inverters, and mounting and racking hardware have been installed on customer premises in the period.

"Estimated Nominal Contracted Payments Remaining" equals the sum of the remaining cash payments that Vivint Solar's customers are expected to pay over the term of their agreements for systems installed as of the measurement date. For a power purchase agreement, Vivint Solar multiplies the contract price per kilowatt-hour by the estimated annual energy output of the associated solar energy system to determine the estimated nominal contracted payments. For a customer lease, Vivint Solar includes the monthly fees and upfront fee, if any, as set forth in the lease.

"Estimated Gross Retained Value" represents the net cash flows, discounted at 6%, that Vivint Solar expects to receive from customers pursuant to long-term customer contracts plus the value of contracted SRECs net of estimated cash distributions to fund investors, debt associated with our forward flow facilities, and estimated operating expenses for systems installed as of the measurement date. For purposes of the calculation, Vivint Solar aggregates the estimated retained value from the solar energy systems during the typical 20 and 25 year terms of Vivint Solar's contracts plus the value of contracted SRECs, which Vivint Solar refers to as estimated retained value under energy contracts, and the estimated retained value associated with an assumed 5 and 10 year renewal term following the expiration of the initial contract term, which Vivint Solar refers to as estimated retained value of renewal. To calculate estimated retained value of renewal, Vivint Solar assumes all contracts are renewed at 90% of the contractual price in effect at the expiration of the initial term.

"Estimated Gross Retained Value per Watt" is calculated by dividing the estimated retained value as of the measurement date by the aggregate nameplate capacity of solar energy systems under long-term customer contracts that have been installed as of such date, and is subject to the same assumptions and uncertainties as estimated retained value.

"Project Value" represents the net cash flows, discounted at 6% that Vivint Solar expects to receive from customers net of estimated distributions to fund investors and operating expenses, estimated utility and state incentives, and estimated finance proceeds from fund investors.

"NPV per Watt" represents the estimated weighted average unit margin of Vivint Solar's PPA / Lease business and its system sales business. It is calculated by dividing Margin Created during the period by the total MWs Installed during the period.

"Margin Created" represents the estimated margin created during the period. It is the estimated expected value of the PPA / Lease agreements and the value of the system sales less the costs required to create the value. Specifically, it is the sum of the Project Value per Watt multiplied by MWs Installed – PPA/Lease and Revenue – solar energy system and product sales less total creation costs.

"Undeployed Tax Equity Financing Capacity" represents a forecast of the amount of megawatts that can be deployed based on committed available tax equity financing for energy contracts.

