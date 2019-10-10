Vivint Solar Survey Shows 40% of Californians Have Considered Purchasing Solar + Storage in Preparation for Power Outages

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) — In a survey* recently conducted by Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States, almost half of California homeowners surveyed revealed that they would find a power outage lasting longer than two hours "very stressful" and nearly two-thirds believed a power outage was "inevitable" within the next year.

This data is illuminating in light of the recent announcement by Pacific Gas & Electric stating that it would be cutting off power in many parts of northern and central California in hopes of preventing wildfires caused by the utility's power lines.

"Vivint Solar provides tens of thousands of Californians with reliable and clean energy every day," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Solar. "It comes as no surprise that over 40% of California homeowners have considered purchasing residential solar + storage to ready themselves for the forecasted power outages."

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States.

*With the help of Qualtrics, Vivint Solar surveyed a representative sample of California homeowners. Overall, 315 respondents were surveyed in August 2019.

Press Contact:

Heather Hurst

Senior Director of Communications

385-202-6577

pr@vivintsolar.com

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

