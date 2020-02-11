Vivint Solar to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) announced today that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous audio-only webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-833-286-5799, or for international callers, 1-647-689-4443. The conference ID is 737 8666. Please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed at the "Events and Presentations" link on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.vivintsolar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conference call commences on the investor relations page of the company's website.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit https://www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Contacts

Rob Kain

Vice President of Investor Relations

855-842-1844

ir@vivintsolar.com

Heather Hurst

Senior Director of Communications

385-202-6577

pr@vivintsolar.com

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

