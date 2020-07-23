Vivint Solar to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LEHI, Utah, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) announced today that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The company will not be hosting a conference call this quarter to discuss its financial results and outlook.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Contacts

Rob Kain

Vice President of Investor Relations

855-842-1844

[email protected]

Wyatt Semanek

Public Relations Manager

385-202-6577

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

