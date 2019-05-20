Vivint Solar Unveils Exciting New Partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

LEHI, Utah, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is proud to announce a new philanthropic partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). The company aims to raise $1 million annually over the next three years for children's hospitals in the 22 states that Vivint Solar is currently operating.

"Our employees and their families live, work and play in each community where we operate and we've seen first-hand how crucial local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals are in supporting the kids in these areas," said Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater. "Giving back is woven into our culture and is a priority for our staff; we know CMN Hospitals is a great fit for us to support since their work is so important to families, and our products help power families' homes. We look forward to supporting the local children's hospitals as they work to save and improve kids' lives."

Vivint Solar's partnership with CMN Hospitals will kick off this week with an employee fundraising campaign, all funds raised will go directly to 27 children's hospitals, coinciding with areas Vivint Solar serves. Funds will be raised through employee and corporate giving initiatives and will be used by the local hospitals to address their greatest needs. Fundraising typically helps provide care, specialized equipment, research and therapy services not covered by insurance.

"We're excited to welcome Vivint Solar into the CMN Hospitals family, and we're thankful for their commitment to supporting children's hospitals across the US,'' said John Lauck, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Each minute, 62 children will enter our children's hospitals for treatment, and it's because of strong supporters like Vivint Solar that our hospitals are there to welcome those families with open arms. Today is an exciting day for our network, and we're looking forward to a strong partnership for many years to come."

For more information about CMN Hospitals 170 member children's hospitals visit www.CMNHospitals.org . Further information about Vivint Solar can be found at www.vivintsolar.com

About Vivint Solar:

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With Vivint Solar, customers can power their homes with clean, renewable energy and typically achieve significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for its customers and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, customers may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG home batteries. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

Media Contact

Helen Langan

Senior Director of Communications

Phone: 385-202-6577

Email: pr@vivintsolar.com

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

