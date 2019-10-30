Vivint Solar Wants To Pay Someone $2,000 To Take An Eco-Friendly Vacation In Maui

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) 2.9 million travelers flocked to Maui in 2018, and while Hawaii's economy centers on tourism, the travel industry can have a negative impact on the state's diverse ecosystems. That's why Vivint Solar today launched its "Eco Adventure Challenge" that seeks to pay one green living enthusiast $2,000 to plan, execute, and document an ecotourism trip in Maui. In addition to the payment, the company will provide the challenge recipient with a $4,000 travel stipend which they can use to book eco-friendly transportation, lodging, and activities. The company's goal with this challenge is to bring awareness to the importance of making eco-friendly choices while traveling to eco-rich destinations like Maui.

Interested candidates can apply on our website at: https://www.vivintsolar.com/blog/eco-adventure-in-hawaii

"Vivint Solar is committed to helping homeowners make more environmentally responsible choices about how they power their homes, but we realize the impact of humans on the environment extends beyond the home," said Miranda Barnard, VP of Marketing at Vivint Solar. "That's why the goal of this challenge is to bring awareness to the potential for making more environmentally-conscious decisions while traveling to destinations with diverse ecosystems like Maui."

Applications are open now through November 18th. Following November 18th, a board of Vivint Solar team members will carefully review each application and select one candidate to carry out the challenge. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and authorized to work in the United States in order to be considered. We will evaluate applications and select a candidate based on the following criteria:

Creative and engaging ideas for documenting the trip. We're looking for someone with interesting ideas for videos, photos, and other assets that could help share their experience.

A basic understanding of how they could make environmentally-conscious choices during their travels.

An active social media presence.

A full description and the application form can be found in the challenge posting on our site here .

