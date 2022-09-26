Viviota Announces New DIAdem Analytics Webinar Series for Engineers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Viviota announced it will host a new webinar series "Up Your DIAdem Game", in response to the common data challenges engineers have effectively analyze and manage exponentially growing sensor data generated in product design and test workflows. "Up Your DIAdem Game" webinar series will bring together DIAdem experts and engineers designing the products of tomorrow for discussions on how to find the answers to the most complex test data problems using DIAdem

NI DIAdem

In each bi-weekly session, Viviota DIAdem experts offer beginners through advanced users valuable pro tips and instruction on using the DIAdem software tool for all tasks from visualizing data to data analysis and data management. Speakers and themes will vary week to week, but the overall subject will remain constant: how can engineers use DIAdem to speed data management and analysis to accelerate product test and development. All attendees of this free webinar series will receive Viviota DIAdem Tools+ Software, which works to enhance your existing installation of DIAdem with a wide range of powerful and time saving features for all DIAdem users from beginners to experts.

Webinar Series

10/6, 10 a.m. CDT

5 Powerful Tricks to up your DIAdem Game, Presented by Julia Dawkins

Whether you are new to DIAdem or looking to enhance your skills, this webinar will cover some of the most overlooked capabilities using DIAdem.

10/19, 11 a.m. CDT

Finessing Reports in DIAdem, Presented by Tamon Minami

DIAdem is a power tool when it comes to reporting, but do you know how? Some of DIAdem's reporting capabilities aren't immediately intuitive. Tamon will show you how to take a basic report and turn it into a masterpiece.

11/3, 10 a.m. CDT

DIAdem Advanced: Python Scripting & Building a Data Plugin, Presented by Julia Dawkins

Getting started with DIAdem may be simple, however getting the most out of DIAdem is more complex. In this workshop webinar you will learn how to create python scripts to effectively use DIAdem to quickly prepare large amounts of data and how to build a data plugin to bring your heterogeneous data into a uniform structure and make it available for comparative evaluations.

11/16, 11 a.m. CST

Scaling up from DIAdem to TTI: A Tale of Two Customers, Presented by Barry Hutt

Customers with multiple DIAdem users won't want to miss this – Engineering companies are on a digital transformation journey and part of that journey is harnessing all of the value from their technical data, to design better products more quickly while lowering costs. Barry will discuss how two Viviota customers scaled-up from DIAdem, cutting time to insight by up to 90% while decreasing overall engineering costs.

To register go to https://go.viviota.com/webinar-4-part-diadem-series

Presenters

Julia Dawkins: Julia is a frequent contributor to NI DIAdem discussion forums and has over 10 years of experience training others on DIAdem, as well as hands-on experience building standardized DIAdem routines for data search and retrieval, scripts and processes to speed product testing, standard reports, and integrations with corporate databases.

Tamon Minami: Tamon is a Solutions Engineer joining Viviota from NI Japan, where he taught over 20 different training courses over his 7 year career as an Application Engineer including both DIAdem Basic and Advanced courses. He has been using DIAdem for four years and has most recently been leading workshops to help automotive engineers use DIAdem to simplify their analysis workflows.

Barry Hutt: Barry is co-founder and CRO at Viviota and has over 30 years of experience helping manufacturing companies to accelerate their time to market, streamline their processes, and improve the quality of their products.

About Viviota:

Viviota fills a critical gap in the Digital Transformation of manufacturing Engineering and R&D teams tasked with product development. Viviota provides engineering organizations software to manage engineering and scientific data, automate time-consuming workflows and enable advanced analytics, maximizing the value of engineering data whatever its source—simulation, testing, production or operational—while minimizing the time and cost for engineering tasks and shortening product development cycles.

Viviota is an NI SystemLink Specialty Alliance Partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Partner and member of the HPE Edgeline Innovation Network. Viviota is based in Austin, TX. www.viviota.com

Media contact:

Patricia Friar

[email protected]

512-656-3730

SOURCE Viviota