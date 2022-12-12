Viviota Joins ASAM Signaling Expansion in the Automotive Sector

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Viviota announced it has become a member of Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM), to better serve its growing customer base in the automotive industry with ASAM compatible solutions for addressing pervasive data challenges engineers face when analyzing and managing the exponentially growing sensor data generated in product design and test workflows. By being a recognized supporter of the ASAM standards, customers can be assured that Viviota analytics management software is designed for easy integration into their analytics workflows.

Viviota

"Viviota Time-to-Insight is perfectly aligned with ASAM's efforts to create standards that allow tools of a development process to be freely interconnected, and data can be seamlessly exchanged," said Barry Hutt, cofounder and CRO of Viviota. "By offering advanced analytics for engineers including anomaly detection, data transformation, deep search capabilities, and integration with popular engineering analysis tools, Viviota helps ASAM users modernize existing ASAM implementations to increase efficacy and performance."

Viviota Time-to-Insight™ (TTI) software can automate and speed up the performance of data analytics stored in ASAM ODS (Open Data Services) databases today. TTI works with thousands of existing data formats and can move data into and out of an ASAM ODS database and other standard SQL databases. Viviota also connects to leading analytics software and simulation tools such as MATLAB, Python, LabVIEW, VBS, NI DIAdem, NI SystemLink, Tableau, Power BI, MS Excel, and IPG Automotive CarMaker.

Viviota software simplifies rapid analytics development built on a foundation of deep knowledge in physics-driven applications and sensor data. Viviota plans to be an active ASAM member contributing industry expertise in solving complex data issues that can slow innovation. Viviota's first ASAM working group is ASAM Japan.

About Viviota:

Viviota fills a critical gap in the digital transformation of manufacturing engineering and R&D teams tasked with product development. Viviota provides engineering organizations software to manage engineering and scientific data, automate time-consuming workflows and enable advanced analytics maximizing the value of engineering data whatever its source—simulation, testing, production or operational—while minimizing the time and cost for engineering tasks and shortening product development cycles.

Viviota is an NI SystemLink Specialty Alliance Partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Partner and member of the HPE Edgeline Innovation Network. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Viviota operates worldwide. www.viviota.com

About ASAM

ASAM e.V. (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems) is a non-profit organization that promotes standardization of tool chains in automotive development and testing. Their members are international car manufacturers, suppliers, tool vendors, engineering service providers, and research institutes. ASAM standards are developed by experts from our member companies and are based on real use cases. ASAM is the legal owner of these standards and is responsible for their distribution and marketing.

