Viviota™ Names Pete Zogas, Former NI Executive, Sr. Vice President Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viviota, Inc., the leader in analytics management software enabling Digital Transformation for global engineering teams, today announced Pete Zogas as Senior Vice President of Business Development. http://www.viviota.com/management-team. Zogas will help lead the next stage of sales and partner growth for the company as Viviota expands its existing management team to support the company's unprecedented growth in 2021.

Zogas comes to Viviota after a successful career at NI (formerly National Instruments), where he held leadership positions in sales and marketing and led the revenue growth from the company's infancy as an engineering product company to IPO reaching over $1.5 billion in sales. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at NI, he was responsible for revenue, customer success, and customer satisfaction building and leading a worldwide organization of direct sales, distribution and partners. Zogas joined the Viviota Board of Directors in 2020.

Viviota is ushering in the Digital Engineering age with software that connects global engineering teams, their data and next generation analytics capabilities. With Viviota Time-to-Insight software, engineers are accelerating product development with better collaboration at lower costs. Viviota customers include major manufacturers in automotive, medical device, aerospace, and energy sectors.

"We're pleased to welcome Pete to Viviota's executive team. Attracting a person of Pete's distinction is a testament to Viviota's impact in the market as engineering organizations advance their digital transformation initiatives." said Dayakar Puskoor, Founder and Managing Partner of Dallas Venture Capital and the Viviota Board of Directors Chairman. "Viviota is positioned for explosive growth in the transportation, medical device, aerospace and energy markets, where this technology is really needed."

"It is a real coup to bring a person of Pete's caliber onboard to help support our continued growth. Pete has unrivaled sales leadership experience and depth of knowledge in growing a company from infancy to IPO, and in a company that serves engineering organizations like Viviota does," said Eric Newman, CEO, Viviota. "With our expanded executive team, we are well-positioned to meet market challenges and accelerate this next stage of our business."

Viviota fills a critical gap in the Digital Transformation of manufacturing Engineering and R&D teams tasked with product development. Viviota provides engineering organizations software to manage engineering and scientific data, automate time-consuming workflows and enable advanced analytics, maximizing the value of engineering data whatever its source—simulation, testing, production or operational—while minimizing the time and cost for engineering tasks and shortening product development cycles.

Viviota is an NI Alliance Partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Partner and member of the HPE Edgeline Innovation Network. Viviota is based in Austin, TX. www.viviota.com

