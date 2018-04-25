Viviscal Announces Molly Sims As New Celebrity Spokesperson

During a fateful modeling job in Paris at the age of 21, Molly discovered the Hollywood secret of Viviscal™ Hair Growth Supplement+ and has counted on the brand to grow+ and nourish her hair. She has attributed her ability to maintain vibrant and fuller looking hair throughout the many stages of her life without compromise to the Viviscal brand.

"I first discovered Viviscal after suffering from hair breakage and shedding – and 25 years later, I am still taking it," says Molly Sims. "Viviscal has been by my side through every stage of my career and my life. That's years of modeling, acting, hosting and after the birth of my three children. The results are real and I am so honored to partner with a brand I truly believe in."

Over the past 25 years, millions of people around the world have discovered the power of Viviscal Advanced Hair Health products to promote thicker and fuller looking hair. Viviscal™ supplements are backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Scientifically formulated with the revolutionary active ingredient, AminoMar™ marine complex, Viviscal is clinically proven to nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. As America's #1 selling clinically tested hair growth supplement+, it is no wonder that more than twelve million boxes have been sold in 43 countries worldwide.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Molly Sims as the Viviscal spokesperson," says Robyn Safran, Group Brand Manager of Beauty Marketing for Church & Dwight. "Molly's personal journey and history with Viviscal made her the perfect partner for the brand. So many women experience hair thinning and excess shedding throughout their life, yet are afraid to talk about. We are thrilled that Molly was willing to share her story and secret to beautiful hair, helping to bring this issue to the forefront, while reinforcing the brand's heritage and #1 selling position in the market."

The Viviscal Advanced Hair Health Program is available nationwide at retailers including Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, CVS and Walgreens, online at www.viviscal.com or by calling 888-444-9073.

ABOUT THE VIVISCAL™ BRAND

Over the past 25 years, millions of people around the world have discovered the power of the Viviscal Advanced Hair Health products to promote thicker and fuller looking hair. Viviscal™ supplements are backed by more than 25 years of research and development and are clinically proven, drug-free dietary supplements that nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. Only Viviscal dietary supplements contain the ground-breaking proprietary marine complex, AminoMar™. The Gorgeous Growth Densifying collection features a Shampoo, Conditioner and Elixir that promote the appearance of healthy looking hair growth with the proprietary Ana:Tel complex combined with Biotin, Keratin and Zinc.

ABOUT CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks such as Trojan™, Oxiclean™, Orajel™, Batiste™ and Viviscal™.

+Existing hair growth

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viviscal-announces-molly-sims-as-new-celebrity-spokesperson-300636343.html

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viviscal.com

