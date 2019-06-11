Vivitek Launches Next-Generation Projectors and Novo Wireless Collaboration Solutions at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivitek, a brand of Delta, today unveiled its latest projectors and NovoConnect™ solutions at InfoComm 2019. Vivitek will showcase its projection technology with a 360-degree edge-blend display consisting of 15 projectors that circles the interior of its booth -- providing an immersive application that illustrates the vivid colors, deep blacks and exceptional quality of Vivitek's large venue projection technology. Vivitek offers the best display technology for all environments and a new generation of wireless presentation and collaboration technology through its Novo products.

"With its Vivitek brand, Delta offers innovative and feature-rich display solutions that bring content to life with industry-leading clarity, brightness and impeccable color accuracy," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). "Our advanced technology illustrates the importance of representing your brand in the best possible light."

Large Venue Projection Technologies

Vivitek's line of projectors is uniquely suited to meet the needs of the large venue, professional installation market. Engineered with ease-of-installation and minimal maintenance in mind, the new DU8195Z, DU7098Z and DU7295Z projectors provide high-quality projection for up to 20,000 hours of operation. Additional updates include:

DU8195Z -- Featuring a WUXGA resolution, the DU8195Z provides an amazing 13,500 ANSI lumens brightness and 10,000:1 contrast ratio for a clear and bright projection. A laser light source provides the power, flexibility and durability needed.

DU7098Z -- Equipped with next generation advanced laser projection technology and a lamp-free design, the DU7098Z achieves a 7,000 ANSI lumens brightness. A sealed optical engine and filter-less design minimizes maintenance. The vivid colors create the most immersive big-screen experience available in digital projection.

DU7295Z -- The DU7295Z features H/V lens shift & H/V keystone correction, four-corner adjustment for fast installation and a range of connectivity options. Seven interchangeable lens options enable flexible positioning for ranging screen sizes and projection distance requirements.

Conference Room Projection, Display and Collaboration Solutions

The combination of Vivitek projectors with Novo display and collaboration solutions creates a more dynamic meeting space. Newly unveiled technologies include:

DH3360Z -- With a high degree of vibrancy thanks to 4,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, the DH3360Z creates truly engaging meetings. This projector is designed lamp-free to provide a high-quality projection for up to 20,000 hours at a native 1080p resolution. It also boasts a vertical lens shift and a 1.5x zoom ratio.

DK10000Z -- An ultraHD 4K projector with vivid color and 10,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, the DK10000Z is perfect for environments where brightness and installation flexibility are key considerations. Also designed lamp-free, it can achieve 20,000 hours of operation.

NovoDisplays -- Novo's 43" and 55" non-touch, flat panel displays are backlit LED panels that feature ultra 4K high-definition resolution with built-in NovoConnect™ and NovoDS software capabilities. Using a wide 178-degree/178-degree viewing angle and a slim bezel, these cutting-edge displays deliver high 350cd/m2 brightness, crisp contrast, fast 60Hz refresh rate and quick 6ms response time that ensures a perfect image. With 30,000 hours of operating time, NovoDisplays are ideal for meeting rooms, retailers, hotels and other public establishments.

NovoConnect™ -- On display will be the X900 and X700 models, which provide cost-effective and hassle-free solutions for unparalleled collaboration. With these devices, users can conduct wireless presentations from an array of devices (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chromebook), with built-in support of AirPlay, GoogleCast and Miracast for Windows 10. Screen-sharing can be conducted among 64 users, while simultaneously displaying up to four devices. The X900 boasts additional features, such an HDMI input to easily integrate with other video sources and Power over Ethernet (PoE) for quick deployment.

The InfoComm 2019 exhibition will be held June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Vivitek's booth is 929.

About Vivitek

Vivitek, a brand of Delta, manufactures an extensive line of visual display and presentation products. Vivitek's line of digital projection and display products incorporates the latest innovations and technologies to meet the market demands for education, business, home theater and large venue.

For more information about Vivitek, please visit www.vivitekcorp.com.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 37 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta



Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.



Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.



For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com



