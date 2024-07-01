Vivity AI Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Inefficiencies and Risk Mismanagement in Heavy Industry and its Market-leading Position

Vivity is expanding globally, landing customers in the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, as heavy industry customers span geographies yet work similarly around the world.

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed Industrial AI for heavy industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Vivity AI Inc. with the 2024 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company offers industry-specific AI products with its data expertise in the heavy industry. It developed an end-to-end AI platform based on 3 pillars: Vivity Edge to identify and track processes, Vivity Analytics to analyze data and obtain actionable insights, and Vivity Studio to manage and operate AI. It offers incremental steps—from Edge to Analytics to Studio, helping customers set up their own data science or AI team once they are ready to proceed. Vivity Edge is lightweight and focuses on point use cases initially so that customers can quickly deploy it in a few months without having to set up a whole data collection pipeline.

Vivity AI

Vivity Edge provides highly reliable failure detection with a low false alarm rate and cost-effective deployment, whereas Vivity Analytics comes with state-of-the-art generative AI and LLM. The built-in data quality analyzer of Vivity Analytics relies on understanding the heavy industry's metal working processes. Focused on heavy industry customers, Vivity has found a blue space opportunity where it leverages AI to help transform this sector. Vivity's multiple algorithms work in extreme video stabilization under different conditions, such as sunlight, shade, and extreme vibration because the environment is often harsh. The company leverages its connections and expertise to create good reference cases and develop its AI technology for heavy industry.

Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed "General-purpose MLOps or out-of-the-box AI platforms designed for the manufacturing sector cannot solve the kind of problems that heavy industries face. Here is where Vivity excels. The company built its AI platform from the ground up for particular verticals of heavy industry, making many of the technologies' core features competitive differentiators, including extreme video stabilization, multi-modal response, smart and dynamic ROI computation, operation condition identification, and hyper-feature detection."

Vivity has a fairly large computer vision team with staff from leading companies such as Cognex and Samsung, and technologies horizontally applicable in construction and logistics. Its data science team focuses on predictive analytics and uses data for tracking and optimization of product quality and workflow. From cloud and micro-servers to on-premises deployment, Vivity offers a wide range of customizable options to meet its customers' various infrastructure needs. Its drone-based image analysis and sensor technology enable real-time awareness and advanced ML-driven scheduling optimization while a highly scalable industry approach supports the company's coherent vision.

"Vivity's customizable deployment options; seamless AI adoption journey; task-oriented, domain-specific AI modules and user-driven use cases such as workplace safety and critical equipment monitoring, enhance customers' operational efficiency and value proposition. The company has grown significantly in the last 18 months and continues to expand globally on its way to become the AI platform of choice for heavy industry customers worldwide," added Sankara Narayanan. Vivity earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its strong overall performance in the industrial AI for heavy industry space.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E:[email protected]

About Vivity AI Inc.

Founded in 2022 by experienced industry professionals, Vivity AI Inc. is at the forefront of AI applications within heavy industry. Providing solutions to world-leading enterprises in shipbuilding, energy, heavy manufacturing, construction and beyond, Vivity AI is advancing a more efficient and sustainable future for all. Contact us: Revolutionize Heavy Industry.

Contact:

Divya J. Singh

P: 1.925.523.0007

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan