Vivix Credit Offers New Solution to Fix Consumer Credit

Brown says, "My mission and passion is to help my students utilize their FICO scores to potentially leverage themselves up to three times their annual income!"

Brown offers his unique service called "Data Report Repair" that includes secret documents that creditors, bankers and lenders use outside of your credit report to determine your creditworthiness and your wealth score. Brown says, those documents can cap your credit, restrict it, or cause you to be declined for credit.

Three main courses are offered through Vivix Credit Solutions for clients. The "14 Day - One Approval Away - Challenge" is a DIY course that can quickly help with credit repair. Brown wrote a book on credit repair "From HomeLess To BlackCards" and then turned that knowledge into this course for his clients.

Brown's "3 Day - Credit Multiplier Course" helps students learn how to manage credit, enhance it and acquire new credit too. The "Data Report Repair" course helps students learn about the 70+ hidden data bureaus that creditors use behind the scenes to determine a consumer's net worth and much more. This class also helps with understanding data security and teaches users how to freeze data reports and prevent identity theft.

Brown can also help customers with the hidden side of consumer file reporting and specialty consumer reporting agencies. One consumer file that he freezes is "ChexSystems," a database that banks use and share to get a "banking activity report." This is not part of your credit report but can definitely affect your ability to get credit.

Vivix offers customers a four month credit report repair program. The program provides users a credit file audit, plus a customized credit coaching blueprint. Vivix will look at the customer's credit scores, review any derogatory accounts and make recommendations to raise their credit score. Also, Vivix will file credit bureau disputes on all inaccurate, questionable, unverifiable and obsolete notations for each customer on a monthly basis. Hundreds of raving reviews speak of 50 to 90 percent of Brown's clients' negative notations having been deleted off of their credit reports after using the program. Results vary.

Consumers can attend a free masterclass on DIY credit repair and a free credit education guide at https://www.gabrielebrown.com/webinar

Consumers can also visit the company website at https://vivixcreditsolutions.com/start or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWoescHqZAc9LoABfpiHI-g for more tips.

