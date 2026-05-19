Vivo Care and Onpoint Healthcare Partners Deliver Connected Continuous Care Management

Inside the Provider Workflow

Strategic Partnership Connects AI-Driven Enrollment, Coding and Care orchestration, with Provider-Led Program Decisions and Clinical Execution Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo Care, Inc, a premier technology-enabled provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and now Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) services, is pleased to announce a new strategic commercial partnership with Onpoint Healthcare Partners. This collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between traditional office visits and continuous health oversight, empowering physician groups to deliver a more responsive, patient-centered care model.

Through this partnership, Vivo Care will integrate its robust monitoring capabilities with Onpoint's AI-enabled panel management solutions. The initiative aims to alleviate the clinical and administrative burdens currently facing healthcare providers while ensuring that patients with chronic conditions receive the consistent, high-touch attention they require.

Redefining the Patient Experience through "Vivo Care"

At the heart of this partnership is the Vivo Care mission: ensuring that healthcare is not a series of isolated events, but a continuous journey. By leveraging Vivo Care's specialized clinical services and RPM technology, practices can now extend their reach directly into the patient's home. "The clinical case for continuous monitoring is well-documented. What has been harder to solve is the operational case for most practices," said Dr. Aamir Iqbal, Medical Director at Vivo Care. "When a patient's blood pressure is trending toward a critical range, the window for intervention is measured in days, not appointment cycles. This partnership gives providers the infrastructure to identify those patients before they escalate, make a clinical determination, and act on it inside the workflow they already use."

The Vivo Care focus includes:

Proactive Intervention : Utilizing real-time data to identify health trends and respond to changes before they escalate into acute medical events.

: Utilizing real-time data to identify health trends and respond to changes before they escalate into acute medical events. Clinical Support & Scalabilit y: Providing the necessary technology and expert, licensed clinical staff to manage remote care programs minimizing the need for additional practice overhead.

y: Providing the necessary technology and expert, licensed clinical staff to manage remote care programs minimizing the need for additional practice overhead. Enhanced Compliance: Maintaining rigorous quality standards to ensure programs are both clinically effective and fully compliant with evolving healthcare regulations.

"Patients don't experience their health in twenty-minute increments, and care shouldn't be limited to office visits," said Ryan Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo Care. "By partnering with Onpoint, we are giving providers the power to meet patients where they are. Our focus is on improving engagement and adherence through continuous care, ultimately making life easier for care teams and better for the patients they serve."

A Comprehensive Approach to Panel Management

By combining Vivo Care's monitoring expertise with Onpoint's automation of administrative and clinical workflows, physician groups and health systems can identify and reach the patients most likely to benefit from continuous care. The collaboration ensures eligible patients for remote care programs are surfaced in real time, during the visit, so the conversation can happen with the provider rather than weeks later through outbound outreach.

"Better patient care starts with giving clinicians the time, tools, and insight to act earlier and more consistently," said Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Onpoint Healthcare Partners. "This partnership helps practices reduce the friction that pulls attention away from patients, while enabling the continuous engagement that improves outcomes."

The collaboration is already yielding significant results: by identifying eligible patients in real-time during their visit, the companies have seen a 40 percent increase in program consent rates. This provider-led approach ensures that more patients who can benefit from these services are identified and enrolled within their existing trusted care environment. SignalsFlow, Onpoint's AI agent, surfaces eligibility during the patient's visit, and the consent discussion happens with the provider, in person, before the patient leaves the exam room. The result is that fewer eligible patients are missed, and the patients who enroll have made an informed choice inside the trusted relationship they already have with their physician. Post-visit, Continuous coding, and care coordination is managed for the patient panel, via Onpoint's Agents and Vivo Care's clinical services.

About Vivo Care

Vivo Care is a technology-enabled healthcare services company providing remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic disease solutions including Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), and Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) to physician practices across the United States. Vivo Care helps providers deliver proactive, continuous care through flexible technology, U.S.-based licensed clinical teams, and a consultative program design model that adapts to each practice's existing workflow and headcount. Programs are available in both Self-Managed and Managed Clinical configurations. For more information, visit vivocaresolutions.com.

About Onpoint Healthcare Partners

Onpoint Healthcare Partners delivers Panel Management as a Service™, combining AI-driven automation and expert clinical services to help physician groups operate more efficiently, improve patient engagement, and deliver better care across the full patient lifecycle. Onpoint's SignalFlow capability and Iris Medical Agent AI platform support real-time patient eligibility intelligence and clinical workflow execution for physician groups, large practices, and MSOs nationwide. For more information, visit onpointhealthcarepartners.com.

SOURCE Vivo Care