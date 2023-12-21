Vivo Investments Announces Largest Acquisition: Transforming Extended Stay America Hotels into Attainable Housing in North Carolina

News provided by

Vivo Investments

21 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo Investments, a trailblazer in adaptive reuse and community building, is proud to announce its largest acquisition to date – the purchase of 587 units across five Extended Stay America hotels located in Charlotte, Durham, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina's dynamic economy and its growing need for sustainable housing solutions make it an ideal location for this transformative project. This monumental acquisition marks a significant stride in addressing the area's housing shortage by converting these properties into affordably priced rental apartment buildings.

"This strategy aligns with our goal to build communities that are not just places to live, but opportunities for growth for our residents and the surrounding neighborhoods," says Dan Norville, Vivo Investments' Founder & CEO.

Vivo Investments' commitment to resourceful and sustainable redevelopment practices like hotel-to-residential remodels is more than a business strategy – it's a pledge to meet the needs of people, neighborhoods, and cities by making quality housing accessible and fostering community spirit.

For more information about Vivo Investments and our projects, please contact Leslie Moody.

About Vivo Investments

Vivo Investments LLC is a visionary real estate investment company focused on transforming underutilized properties into thriving, resilient communities. With a keen eye on sustainability and innovation, Vivo is dedicated to solving the housing crisis through adaptive reuse and a commitment to building economically resilient neighborhoods. More information can be found at VivoLiving.com and VivoInvestmentsLLC.com.

Contact:

Name: Leslie Moody

Title: Community Outreach

Company: Vivo Investments LLC

Phone: 310.525.9146

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vivoinvestmentsllc.com

SOURCE Vivo Investments

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.