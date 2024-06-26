VIVO is Set to Transform Lives as an Official Sponsor of the 2024 Caribbean Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVO360, Inc.'s (VIVO) inaugural year as an Official Sponsor of the 2024 Caribbean Film Festival highlights VIVO's commitment to fostering creativity & innovation. For 23 years VIVO has consistently strived to shape a future where creativity thrives, and stories have the power to transcend borders and transform lives.

VIVO's founder & CEO, Sophie Gibson founded VIVO with the premise of supporting and recognizing creative talent in the arts. As an artist growing up in Kingston, Jamaica and demonstrating her artistic talent as a young teen attending The Queen's School and Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Sophie recognized that art was not taken seriously and was encouraged to abandon her artistic dreams. "I support the arts because I want to make sure all children understand that there is a place in this world for their natural born artistic talents," says Sophie Gibson.

"We are committed to conveying the magic of this unique event and to sharing the stories of the Caribbean film festival in the world with everyone," says Egan Gibson-Thompson, Account Director with VIVO. Purchase tickets – (https://givebutter.com/QAACCFF2024)

VIVO360, Inc. (VIVO)

Since its inception 23 years ago, VIVO360, Inc. (VIVO), has consistently created exceptional experiences for global clients, that strengthen the relationships between their brands and the people who matter the most, their customers. For two decades, VIVO has lived and breathed "diversity" in the advertising agency world, with a deep understanding of how marketing intercepts culture, making us one of the best creative marketing and digital media agencies with global experience.

Sophie Gibson, the founder and CEO as an immigrant woman of color, her vision is simple —build an agency as rich and multidimensional as the world around her. What stands today is vibrant proof of just that and that's been the secret to VIVO's clients' unprecedented success. Clients like Delta Air Lines, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, NAACP Image Awards, TGI Fridays, Turner Broadcasting, CINQCARE, The Links, Incorporated and Voya Financial. (https://vivotheagency.com)

Caribbean Film Festival 2024

The Caribbean Film Festival, now in its 16th rendition, has been a mainstay of Caribbean Heritage Month's annual celebrations in June in Georgia.

The film festival offers an opportunity for filmgoers to learn about Caribbean culture and under the guidance of Monica Foderingham, the festival has flourished over the years, as it showcases independent filmmakers from the Region. (https://givebutter.com/QAACCFF2024)

Films for the Caribbean Film Festival 2024

Deep Blue (2022) - Antigua and Barbuda. Deep Blue, an environmental love story. Mitzi and Howard Allen (HAMA Films), the producers and directors. Run time: 1 hour 22 minutes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDhSYuo5kR4

Dal Puri Diaspora (2012) - Trinidad and Tobago/Canada. Growing up in Trinidad, Richard Fung loved dal puri roti. Richard Fung, Director. Run time: 1 hour 21 minutes.

Half: The Story of a Chinese-Jamaican Son (2013); Jamaica/Canada. Two cultures and races. Vincent Lee was born to a Chinese mother and a Jamaican father. From www.mschinproductions.com, Jeanette Kong, Director. Run Time: 26 minutes.

The Chiney Shop (2012); Jamaica/Canada. From the 1930s to the early 1970s, Chinese-owned groceries - busy street corners from downtown Kingston to remote towns all over the island. Ms. Chin Productions. Jeanett Kong, Director. Run Time: 26 minutes.

Diggers (1986); Panama/US. This documentary film is about the black men who came from the West Indies to work on constructing the Panama Canal from 1881 to 1914. Director: Roman Foster. Run time: 90 minutes

Boys of Summer (2010): Curacao. The story of how Curacao sent its team to the Little League World Series. Director: Keith Aumont. Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Media Contact:

Sophie Gibson

404-784-4688

[email protected]

