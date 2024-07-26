vivo Unveils Future Imaging Trends and Announces Winners of VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2024

XINING, China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today held the 2024 vivo Imaging Conference in Xining, China, where it showcased vivo's latest advancements in imaging technologies. The company presented its progressive strategies surrounding three new trends in mobile imaging: imaging security, 3D imaging/XR and health imaging. In addition, the results of the VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2024 were also revealed, with photographer He Jinyi's captivating work, "A Fleeting Moment in Endless Time," earning the Best Photograph of the Year.

vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2024 Award-winning Works from Overseas Photographers Best Photo of the Year: "A Fleeting Moment in Endless Time" by He Jinyi

The event saw the presence of several distinguished guests and industry partners, including Yu Meng, Vice President, Vice President of Imaging at vivo; Li Zhuo, Senior Director of Imaging Product at vivo; Sebastian Döntgen, Head of Marketing, Category Management and Sales, ZEISS Consumer Products; world-renowned color photographer Alex Webb; visual artist Duan Yueheng; director Xin Shuang; visual artist Li Xiaoliang; and Song Wen, founder of the FIRST International Film Festival.

"Over the past decade, we have steadfastly adhered to a strategy of independent and collaborative R&D, continuously advancing 'human-centric professional imaging.' We strive to be on par with the benchmarks set by professional imaging equipment, photography teams, and post-production capabilities. Going forward, vivo is committed to addressing user needs, pushing the boundaries of imaging technology in collaboration with global partners, and forging a new vision for the future of imaging. Our ultimate goal is to contribute positively to society and enrich people's lives," said Yu Meng.

vivo Announced Winners of VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2024

In recent years, vivo has built a rich imaging culture ecosystem through initiatives like the VISION+ Mobile Photo Awards, co-organized with ZEISS, sparking public creativity and enthusiasm.

vivo announced the winners of the VISION+ Mobile Photo Awards 2024 at the event. Over a span of seven months, the competition received over 600,000 entries worldwide, all captured using vivo smartphones. After rigorous evaluation, a total of 25 award-winning works stood out, including four entries from photographers overseas. Among these are "Happy Together" by Indonesian photographer Maya Nurikawati, "O Shape" by Burmese photographer Aung Chan Thar, "Look Like Painting" by Burmese photographer Win Ei Phu, and "Friendship Goals" by Indian photographer Pradiptamoy Paul.

Among the winning entries across six categories, "A Fleeting Moment in Endless Time" by photographer He Jinyi was honored as the Best Photo of the Year. This photo captures a magnificent moment of a meteor streaking across the sky over a dracaena cinnabari on Socotra Island, a tree species known for its longevity of tens of thousands of years. Using the Handheld Astro feature and long exposure capability of vivo X100 Pro, the photographer precisely captured the dazzling beauty of the night sky.

vivo Unveils Three New Trends in Mobile Imaging

As a pioneer in mobile imaging, vivo has unveiled three key future trends: imaging security, 3D imaging/XR, and health imaging, and shared the company's insights and explorations into the technology industry ecosystem and the future of imaging.

To protect user image data and privacy, as well as to prevent the misuse of image information, vivo is committed to further strengthening its image security technology, establishing a more reliable imaging experience and digital lifestyle for users. In terms of authenticity, vivo consistently innovates in the marking technology for photos and videos. By collaborating with security application and service providers, vivo aims to build a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem for content creation and sharing, achieving the widespread applicability of image security identification. This is also a major direction that vivo and ZEISS will jointly explore.

In terms of 3D imaging and XR technologies, vivo introduces cutting-edge 3D imaging capabilities to vivo X100 Ultra[1] for the first time, delivering an immersive visual experience. The synchronization of multiple cameras and 3D image processing technology enables the capture of vibrant and lifelike 3D images, which are then stored in a proprietary stereo format. vivo, in partnership with Rokid, pioneers an integrated experience in the industry, blending content creation and consumption. This synergistic relationship empowers the smartphone to capture stunning 3D imagery, while AR glasses elevate the consumption experience, unlocking its full potential. In the field of XR technology, vivo is dedicated to improving the immersive and panoramic viewing experience by projecting distant scenes onto AR glasses or virtual screens. Looking ahead, Yu Meng revealed at the event that vivo will launch MR (Mixed Reality) wearable devices in 2025, further driving the development of spatial imaging.

In the field of smart health, vivo is actively exploring innovative applications of mobile imaging in healthcare services, aiming to develop solutions that are more intelligent and convenient.

Marking a decade of imaging milestones, vivo, from this new starting point, will continue to uphold its user-oriented approach. With a genuine passion for innovation and in collaboration with like-minded partners, vivo will persist in exploring the boundaries of imaging, jointly shaping a visionary blueprint for the future of mobile imaging.

[1] vivo X100 Ultra is currently only available in the mainland China market..

