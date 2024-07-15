vivo V30 Series Captures Meaningful Moments at UEFA EURO 2024™ Closing Ceremony

vivo enriched the thrilling UEFA EURO 2024™ experience by celebrating the diverse WOW moments that united football fans worldwide through its cutting-edge technology and engaging programs. By capturing exceptional athletic performances, championing passion and empowering inclusivity within the football community, vivo underscored its commitment to celebrating the authentic spirit of sportsmanship and conveying its "The Joy of Humanity" to the global audience.

Honoring the WOW Moments: Empowering Fans to Capture the Action through vivo V30 Series

vivo aims to highlight and celebrate every aspect of football, from the wonderful moments on the pitch to all the fans' passion. With the vivo V30 Series, studio-level portrait photography is accessible to everyone. Whether capturing stunning photos of the game, witnessing the legends in action, or documenting the rise of young talents, the advanced imaging capabilities of the vivo V30 Series allows fans to immortalize every thrilling moment with remarkable clarity and detail. From spectacular goals to the raw emotions on players' faces, vivo ensures that every WOW moment is perfectly preserved.

vivo also participated in the 'Player of the Match Award' during UEFA EURO 2024™, highlighting the exceptional WOW performances of both seasoned players and rising stars. Each award celebrated not just the athlete's technical prowess, but also their passion, teamwork, and the emotional intensity they bring to each game, creating lasting memories for fans and players alike. By giving young talents a platform to shine, vivo has also inspired the next generation of footballers to create their own WOW moments, further enriching the sport's development.

Passion Beyond the Match: Celebrating the Football Community

vivo's core philosophy—centered around being user-oriented with the belief that technology should improve lives—is reflected in its commitment to empowering fans to capture their own "WOW moments" using UEFA EURO 2024™ themed filters. The campaign ignited a brilliant wave of creativity, allowing fans to customize their own WOW photos and videos, and showcase their passion and enthusiasm on social media, reflecting vivo's deep appreciation for the passion and engagement of the football community.

vivo also collaborated with leading sports media Goal.com on the "Passion Beyond The Match" documentary to capture the shared passion of fans from 24 countries, and show how football unites communities across the globe as a universal language. It also featured in-depth interviews where football lovers from around the world shared their unique UEFA EURO 2024™ experiences and feelings. These stories highlighted their love for the game and the profound connections formed through football. "Passion Beyond The Match" also featured stunning portrait photos of the fans captured by the vivo X100 series, showcasing their pride, joy, and excitement, and providing a visual testament to their unwavering support for their teams.

The Joy of Humanity: Spotlighting Diversified Football Fan Groups

vivo is proud to be part of UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024™) efforts in making the EUROCUP more inclusive. vivo provided vivo X100 Series smartphones equipped with Audio-Descriptive Commentary (ADC) service[1] via the UEFA EURO Official app. This service allowed visually impaired individuals worldwide to listen to detailed commentary on all 51 matches in real time. This effort demonstrated vivo's commitment to developing solutions that meet a wide range of needs, with a special focus on caring for the hearing and visually impaired, and elderly communities. Through this collaboration, vivo promoted digital inclusion and contributed to the construction of a more equitable and inclusive society.

vivo further showcased its dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for a rural football fan by arranging for 12-year-old Lai Xun Xiang from a village in Guizhou, China, to attend the UEFA EURO 2024™ opening ceremony and celebrate with fellow fans. Lai Xun Xiang expressed his excitement: "I'm going to tell the whole world that I was born in a place where everyone is a footballaholic. With the blessings of everyone in my village packed in my heart, I will travel further and our shared passion will bring us closer to each other."

"Technological innovation must bear corresponding social responsibilities. The sustainable development mission for technology enterprises is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the happiness and beauty brought by technological advancements," said Hu Bai Shan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operation Officer at vivo.

As UEFA EURO 2024™ concludes, the legacy of these moments and the role of vivo's technology in capturing them will continue to resonate. Committed to delivering "The Joy of Humanity" to global users, vivo will continue to bridge communities through the power of technology the universal language of sports.

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[1] Audio Description Commentary (ADC) is designed to give blind and partially sighted fans additional information on the match, with trained commentators providing detailed accounts of the action. This includes descriptions of the ball's position on the pitch, and body language and facial expressions of the players, all essential information that conveys the story of the match.

