Vivobarefoot Boosts Custom Footwear Production with ShapeDiver and Grasshopper

VIENNA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivobarefoot , the renowned sustainable footwear brand, has streamlined its production processes and significantly reduced time to market using ShapeDiver 's cloud-based platform and Grasshopper, a popular visual programming language for parametric modeling.

Vivobarefoot is transforming custom-fit footwear with their new VivoBiome line by leveraging advanced modeling tools like Grasshopper and ShapeDiver.

With the introduction of the VivoBiome line, Vivobarefoot is pushing the limits of custom-fit footwear. By leveraging advanced 3D scanning, AI, and parametric modeling, they are rewriting how footwear is designed, manufactured, and fitted. This collaboration sets new standards in custom footwear production, focusing on innovation and efficiency.

Vivobarefoot partnered with ShapeDiver to achieve faster, more efficient ways of getting products from concept to consumer. Using ShapeDiver's dedicated cloud infrastructure, the Vivobarefoot team has full control over how their production processes are managed and optimized. "With our ShapeDiver dedicated system, we are fully in control of how we utilize this cloud infrastructure," said Peter Davis, Computational Systems Lead at Vivobarefoot.

By leveraging Grasshopper, Vivobarefoot gained access to unmatched computational capabilities that transformed their footwear design and production approach. According to Davis, "Grasshopper's development and maturity of functions are unmatched compared to other software." These features enabled Vivobarefoot to create an agile design process capable of adapting quickly to changing demands and requirements, ultimately contributing to reduced lead times and enhanced flexibility.

ShapeDiver's cloud platform has been instrumental in optimizing the design process's intensive computational demands. "We found that ShapeDiver significantly enhances computational speed by utilizing cloud-based processing to handle the complex calculations involved in running our scripts," Davis continued. This approach enabled Vivobarefoot to accelerate its product development, ensuring that consumers receive high-quality, fully bespoke products faster than ever before.

"ShapeDiver sped up our product to market," added Davis, highlighting the value of integrating cloud-based automation for enterprises aiming to modernize their production lines. Vivobarefoot's journey serves as a compelling example for large enterprises looking to automate production while maintaining a commitment to quality and sustainability.

As companies face increasing pressure to innovate and reduce lead times, ShapeDiver and Grasshopper offer a proven solution that meets these challenges head-on. By combining the power of advanced computational design tools with cloud-based scalability, enterprises can take control of their production processes, minimize inefficiencies, and deliver their products to market faster than ever before.

