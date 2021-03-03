Vivor Expands Executive Team; Hires Precision Medicine Veteran as Head of Sales
Mar 03, 2021, 07:59 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivor, the market-leading patient financial assistance platform, is pleased to announce that Erin Scales has joined their leadership team as Head of Sales. Scales has over 20 years' experience in healthcare sales leadership, and she has a proven track record of success in the provider, payer, and pharmaceutical spaces.
Scales' expertise will be a driving force in expanding Vivor's mission of eliminating financial toxicity as a barrier to medication adherence. Vivor is currently in use by leading US health systems at over 200 clinical sites, and the addition of Scales will support their continued growth.
"We're thrilled to welcome Erin to the Vivor team. Her background and experience in supporting health systems' strategic innovations in oncology will bring tremendous value to our current and future clients," CEO Ian Manners said. "Erin's passion for helping clinically and financially vulnerable populations in support of 'whole-person care' is a major asset to Vivor's continued growth."
Scales joins Vivor after four years as VP of Sales at 2bPrecise, a precision medicine informatics platform, where she dramatically increased market share. Prior to 2bPrecise she served in sales leadership roles at NantHealth and CareFusion.
"I am excited to join the Vivor team to help health systems nationwide find innovative ways to eliminate financial toxicity and improve the patient experience," Scales said. "Vivor's mission is critical in ensuring the highest quality patient care, and I look forward to helping push the mission forward."
