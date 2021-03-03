Vivor Expands Executive Team; Hires Precision Medicine Veteran as Head of Sales. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to welcome Erin to the Vivor team. Her background and experience in supporting health systems' strategic innovations in oncology will bring tremendous value to our current and future clients," CEO Ian Manners said. "Erin's passion for helping clinically and financially vulnerable populations in support of 'whole-person care' is a major asset to Vivor's continued growth."

Scales joins Vivor after four years as VP of Sales at 2bPrecise, a precision medicine informatics platform, where she dramatically increased market share. Prior to 2bPrecise she served in sales leadership roles at NantHealth and CareFusion.

"I am excited to join the Vivor team to help health systems nationwide find innovative ways to eliminate financial toxicity and improve the patient experience," Scales said. "Vivor's mission is critical in ensuring the highest quality patient care, and I look forward to helping push the mission forward."

