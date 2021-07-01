Vivor Partners with PeaceHealth to Improve Patient Financial Assistance Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivor, LLC, (Vivor), the leading financial assistance technology platform for healthcare providers, today announced its continued growth with the addition of new customer PeaceHealth. Vivor will support PeaceHealth's financial advocate workflow across its entire delivery network in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. By using Vivor to proactively identify financial assistance options across thousands of nationally available resources, PeaceHealth's financial advocates will realize significant productivity gains and reach patients in need across all clinical specialties.

The new contract, which includes integration with PeaceHealth's Epic electronic health record, enables PeaceHealth to centralize its co-pay and free/replacement drug workflows onto a single, cloud-based platform. By deploying technology in addition to more financial advocates across the entire system, PeaceHealth estimates that over 6,000 patients per year will gain access to needed financial assistance. These patients will benefit from a streamlined financial experience and a more secure path to staying on treatment.

"Vivor differentiates itself through its focus on the financial assistance needs of large sophisticated health systems," said Ian Manners, CEO of Vivor. "We are honored and excited to welcome PeaceHealth to the Vivor family. The organization's trail-blazing efforts in addressing financial burden will not only benefit their own patients, but will also serve as an example to other leading health systems."

PeaceHealth joins a long and growing list of health systems, hospitals, and group practices across the country who have chosen to build a financial navigation capability on the Vivor platform. Vivor's advanced workflow and reporting capabilities allow provider organizations of any size to improve the patient experience and reduce bad debt by maximizing the use of financial assistance programs.

About Vivor

At Vivor (pronounced like "survivor"), we're on a mission to eliminate cost as a barrier to care. We're experts in the business and technology of healthcare, driven by a passion for connecting patients with the financial resources they deserve.

Vivor is the leading patient financial assistance platform for health systems and oncology practices. We bring financial support to patients who need it most by quickly matching them against the largest database of financial support programs and automating historically manual and burdensome enrollment processes.

Our enterprise solution integrates with all major EHR systems and is trusted by more than 250 clinical sites, including Yale-New Haven Health, Advocate Aurora Health, and Moffitt Cancer Center. To date, Vivor's customers have screened over 600,000 patients and secured over $500M in patient assistance.

About PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a medical group practice with more than 1,100 providers, and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.

In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities.

Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission.

