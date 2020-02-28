Vivo’s APEX 2020 Reveals Futuristic Vision Beyond Imagination

APEX 2020 has a 120° FullView Edgeless Display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. With the In-Display Camera and vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, APEX 2020 has a Super Unibody Design with no openings. vivo also successfully embeds a gimbal-like structure into APEX 2020's main camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom. This feature showcases vivo's latest achievements and future plans to offer extraordinary visual effects and enhanced future photography.

Harry Hong, General Manager of Product, vivo said, "APEX is never a mere 'concept' or a glimpse of 'imagination'. It's a creation that goes beyond any previous experience brought by mobile technology. Through APEX 2020, we are proud to see vivo's vision come to life as a technology company that continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology and explore what lies beyond the ordinary. It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations step-by-step. vivo will continue to put APEX's innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology."

120° FullView Edgeless Display, Pushing the Boundaries Further

The APEX 2020 has carried on vivo's exploration and pursuit of a truly FullView Display and Super Unibody design. It is wrapped in a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120° on both sides. This helps remove side edges and bezels from the front view and results in an ultra bezel-less display.

For both aesthetic and practical considerations, physical buttons are replaced by a virtual pressure-sensing button. APEX 2020 is another perfect fusion of visual effect, natural touch and human-device interaction.

In-Display Camera, Visualizing the Invisible

The In-Display Camera of APEX 2020 unleashes the new possibility of a non-mechanical front camera. The "invisible" front camera presents a Super Unibody design with no openings and expands the internal space.

Through innovation in screen pixel layout and circuit design, APEX 2020 has successfully increased the light transmittance of the screen right above the front camera to 6 times[1] of the other part of the screen, and effectively reduces optical interference, diffraction and stray flashes through a series of algorithm optimizations to increase the photography quality. The final image quality is also enhanced through a series of algorithm optimizations. The 16MP front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip, realizing the innovation of capturing clear images with the In-Display Camera.

5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom - High Resolution + High Image Quality, Recording A Clearer World

Currently, almost all high magnification zoom solutions in the industry depend on hybrid zoom. As different fixed magnifications need to be integrated with digital algorithms for output, there is a level of compromise in resolution and image quality. APEX 2020 comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, becoming the world's first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom. It can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce images in high resolution and quality rather than filling focal lengths through digital magnification. It enables users to preserve the clarity of all moments by effectively enhancing every detail.

APEX 2020 is equipped with a "4-group lens combination" with two groups fixed and two groups movable, which achieves high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus at one time. With the support of a periscope structure, the entire module is only 6.2 mm thick, therefore, making it possible for this professional-grade lens to be incorporated into the APEX's ultra-thin body. To further enhance the image quality, vivo has incorporated a leading multi-frame algorithm so that scenery from afar can also be easily captured.

Gimbal-Stabilizing Main Camera - Stable Mechanical Structure and Enhanced Night Photography

With the arrival of 5G, creating smartphone video content becomes an even bigger priority. In order to fulfill users' demand to record daily life anywhere, anytime, vivo successfully embeds a gimbal-like structure into APEX 2020's main camera after a long-term technical development and multiple experiments. It achieves optical stabilization in the front-back and left-right inclined directions with enhanced performance. Lab tests demonstrate that compared to the traditional OIS system, its stabilization angle is 200%[2] extended. In addition, the image integrity is preserved to a greater extent.

This feature greatly reduces the blurring caused by a shaky hand. Users can also enjoy videography with smoothness. There is no need to bring other equipment as this handset is readily available for you to capture all those wonderful moments. Stable handheld shooting can also effectively extend the exposure time so that APEX 2020 also has a stronger capacity for night photography.

vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, Challenging the Boundaries

The APEX 2020 features the revolutionary vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, which recharges a handset with a 2000mAh battery in only 20 minutes[3], offering a faster charging experience than conventional wired flash charging.

Other than that, APEX 2020 is also equipped with innovations such as the 3rd Generation Screen SoundCasting Technology, Instant Photobomb Removal and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus. APEX 2020 brings an all-rounded user experience and endless surprises to the smartphone industry and global users.

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Through a global network of research operations and R&D centers in Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is committed in the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia with annual smartphone production volume of nearly two hundred million.

vivo has over three hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Adhering to the company's core values of focusing on customer needs and innovation, vivo implements sustainable development strategies throughout the value chain and is committed to becoming a world-class company.

[1] The data is from results of vivo lab tests in an ideal environment. [2] The data is from results of vivo lab tests in an ideal environment. [3] The data is from results of vivo lab tests in an ideal environment.

