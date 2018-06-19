VivoSense Releases Newest Enhanced Wearable Sensor Analysis Platform

NEWPORT COAST, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoSense (Vivonoetics), the leading provider of visualization and analysis software for data from wearable sensors is excited to announce the release of VivoSense®️ 3.2.

With the accelerating adoption of wearable physiological sensors, large complex clinical trial data sets are being generated across a wide variety of patient populations and disease states, including rare diseases.