VIVOTEK Introducing Global Five-Year Warranty, Elevating After-Sales Service to Uphold Sustainable Commitment

TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading IP security solution provider, announces that its network cameras and network video recorders (NVRs) will be upgraded to a global five-year warranty, meeting the highest industry warranty standards. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and efficient after-sales service, actively promoting standards that enable products to continue functioning after repairs and partnering with customers and distributors to promote eco-friendly business practices, continuously leading the security industry.

VIVOTEK is launching a global five-year warranty service for our products, demonstrating our high confidence in product quality. (PRNewsfoto/VIVOTEK Inc.)

"With our advanced research and development capabilities and over 24 years of experience in the security industry, we have recently integrated AI edge computing into our front and back-end product lines, seamlessly meeting the demands of the burgeoning AI market, showcasing our robust product capabilities." Stated Product Planning Director Louis Liao. Regarding the future, Louis emphasized, "In our journey towards more sustainable business practices, we are launching a global five-year warranty service for our products, demonstrating our high confidence in product quality. By enhancing the quality, we aim to increase market and customer trust. We will strive to optimize and upgrade the service experience, fulfilling our commitment to sustainable customer satisfaction."

VIVOTEK is committed to improving service quality, implementing rigorous customer evaluation for technical support, and has achieved over 90% customer satisfaction for six consecutive years since 2017. External recognition has been a driving force behind service upgrades. Recently, the company has established a global inventory management and big data system, which optimizes internal processing efficiency through transparent information integration, facilitating a better understanding of the overall service process. Real-time system data allows customers and repair partners to monitor post-sales product repair status, problem progress, proactive status notifications, and repair record management, providing end-users with high-value service quality and driving industry upgrades.

To expand product warranties and benefit more partners, the service scope will retroactively apply from January 1, 2024. All designated VIVOTEK network cameras and NVRs of specified models shipped by VIVOTEK will immediately activate the global five-year warranty service, with comprehensive after-sales service and technical support. This policy also applies to VIVOTEK products purchased through authorized distributors.

Lean More: https://www.vivotek.com/support/warranty

Warranty Coverage: https://blob.vivotek.com/downloadfile/Support/5_Years_Limited_Product_Warranty_EN.pdf

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.