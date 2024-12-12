VIVOTEK Ranks 14th in 2024 Security 50

Dec 12, 2024

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading security solution provider, continues to demonstrate exceptional capabilities by securing the 14th spot in the 2024 Security 50, remaining the only Taiwanese company in the top 20. This marks the company's 12th consecutive year in this prestigious ranking.

The Security 50, organized by a&s magazine (asmag.com), is one of the most respected rankings in the security industry. Since 2003, it has evaluated global leaders based on rigorous financial analysis, providing key insights for industry professionals and investors.

VIVOTEK showcases its expertise in the security industry and has been increasingly committed to sustainable development in recent years. Through innovative technologies, it creates value and impact in the field of security.
As it approaches its 25th anniversary, VIVOTEK continues to lead with AI-powered cameras, intelligent video management, and cloud services, leveraging its Taiwan-based R&D and manufacturing strengths to deliver a comprehensive security ecosystem amid growing demand for smart city and AI security solutions.

