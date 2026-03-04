Vivox AI Raises £1.3m to Scale Regulator-Ready Atomic AI Agents for Financial Crime Compliance

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivox AI, a UK-based technology company building regulator-ready, atomic AI agents for AML, KYB/KYC and financial crime, has raised £1.3 million (€1.5 million) in its first funding round to accelerate product development and scale its enterprise platform.

Tim Khamzin, Founder and CEO, Vivox AI

The round includes backing from Axel Weber, former president of Germany's central bank and chairman of UBS Group, as well as Dan Cobley, former managing director at Google UK, senior executives from Barclays, the co-founder of Onfido, Kos Stiskin, co-founder of Finom, Startup Wise Guys, James Janis Berdigans, founder & executive chairman at Printify+Printful, Venture Together, alongside a group of strategic fintech and technology investors.

Vivox AI will use the funding to expand its core platform and advance a new class of AI agents designed specifically for highly regulated financial institutions.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, Vivox AI's agents operate as independent, auditable units, each responsible for a clearly defined task across onboarding, KYB, due diligence and financial crime workflows. This modular architecture enables financial institutions to deploy AI in production environments while maintaining regulatory control, auditability and operational accountability.

At the heart of the platform is a self-learning AI agent layer, implemented through Vivox AI's AI agent, Rachel, which continuously improves performance through supervised feedback from experienced human analysts, while preserving explainability and governance controls. The agents securely connect to multiple internal and external data sources, enabling real-time enrichment and decision support across complex compliance processes.

Vivox AI's platform is already deployed across enterprise customers operating in more than 100 countries, including the UK, Europe, US and Singapore. Clients include TransferMate, Altery, Osome and Telf. Across live deployments, the system has reduced complex compliance case processing times from approximately six hours to around 30 minutes, lowered false-positive screening alerts by up to 86 per cent, and enabled straight-through processing (STP) rates of up to 50 per cent for selected onboarding and due-diligence workflows. The platform also consolidates multiple analyst systems into a single interface.

The company's proposition centres on what it describes as "atomic" AI agents – independent, auditable AI units designed to perform one clearly defined compliance function, such as corporate registry analysis, UBO identification, sanctions and PEP triage, adverse media reasoning, or enhanced due diligence review. Each agent can be validated, monitored and governed separately.

The system aligns by design with the latest regulatory and supervisory expectations, including recent FCA guidance on AI, the EU AI Act, as well as multiple emerging governance frameworks for AI, including those recently adopted in Singapore.

Axel A. Weber, Former Chairman, UBS; Former President, Deutsche Bundesbank, and investor in Vivox AI, says:

"In today's environment, transparency, auditability, and regulatory alignment are not optional - they are a must. Vivox AI is building the blueprint for how regulated financial institutions should integrate AI safely and responsibly."

Kos Stiskin, co-founder of Finom and investor, added:

"Vivox's atomic agent architecture represents a differentiated and the most superior approach to applying AI across transaction monitoring and KYB operations."

Tim Khamzin, founder and CEO of Vivox AI, says:

"We are excited to see Vivox AI beginning to play a meaningful role in the global financial crime compliance ecosystem. The role of the compliance analyst is rapidly evolving into that of a compliance engineer, focused on managing complex investigations and supervising AI agents rather than manual, repetitive processes. Our platform is designed to support this shift, enabling teams to operate with greater control, transparency and regulatory confidence."

Alex Clements, Global Head of AML at TransferMate Global Payments, commented on implementing Vivox AI's technology:

"The level of detail in Vivox AI's AI governance framework is exactly right. It gives us confidence that we can demonstrate that same depth of control and transparency during audits and in any regulatory inspection relating to the use of AI."

Founded in London, Vivox AI develops specialised AI agents for financial crime, onboarding and regulatory operations, enabling financial institutions to automate complex compliance workflows without compromising regulatory confidence. Following the funding, the company is expanding its engineering and product teams as it rolls out the next generation of its enterprise platform.

Media contact:

Anna Antimiichuk

Head of Marketing, Vivox AI

Phone: +447408812657

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vivox AI