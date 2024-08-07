Vivreau Introduces New Water Filters for North American Food and Beverage Industry

New PURITY C Advanced Product Line Delivers Excellent Water Quality and Taste

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coinciding with National Water Quality Month, Vivreau , North America's leading sustainable water solution, is thrilled to announce today the launch of three new water filters tailored distinctly for North American water conditions. Designed with cafes, bakeries, catering, and vending operators in mind, these innovative filters address the most significant water quality challenges to elevate the sensory experience of food and beverages.

Vivreau's Complete Solution for the 3 C's of Water

There are a number of sensory components that define the taste of food and beverages, and water filtration plays a crucial role in achieving a harmonious balance of flavors. The latest additions to Vivreau's product line focus on tackling the three critical water impurities:

Carbonate Hardness: The primary cause of scale buildup. Chloramine: Known for causing pitting and corrosion in rubber, copper, and stainless steel. Chlorides: Responsible for stress corrosion cracking of stainless steel and copper.

"Vivreau is committed to providing simple water solutions, tools, and training for the food and beverage industry," said Anastasia Chovan, Certified Water Sommelier and Director of Sales, Vivreau Professional Filter. "With the new Vivreau water filters, we ensure that every cup of coffee, every baked good, and every steamed dish achieves its full flavor potential, providing the outstanding taste and quality Vivreau is known for."

Benefits

Chloramine Reduction: Decreases chloramine concentration by 100 percent, enhancing taste and aroma.

Decreases chloramine concentration by 100 percent, enhancing taste and aroma. Carbonate Hardness Reduction : Minimizes carbonate hardness in drinking water, preventing limescale deposits in equipment.

: Minimizes carbonate hardness in drinking water, preventing limescale deposits in equipment. Retention of Impurities: The filter media retains chloramine and metal ions such as lead and copper, while also reducing substances like chlorine residues that negatively affect taste and aroma.

The filter media retains chloramine and metal ions such as lead and copper, while also reducing substances like chlorine residues that negatively affect taste and aroma. Xtrasafe Technology: Dual defence system uses two ion exchangers to guard against sulphates, chlorides, and gypsum that could cause corrosion or deposits.

Dual defence system uses two ion exchangers to guard against sulphates, chlorides, and gypsum that could cause corrosion or deposits. Sustainability: Offers a chloride removal solution without the need for reverse osmosis, an innovative approach that not only preserves essential minerals in water but also promotes water conservation.

The PURITY C Quell ST Advanced series is perfect for coffee, espresso, hot water, tea, and vending machines, while the PURITY C Steam Advanced series is designed for small to medium-sized combi steamers and ovens. The PURITY C Advanced is a result of a collaboration with dedicated distributors and the Vivreau Product Development Team.

To assist customers in finding the best filter for their needs, Vivreau offers a Product Selector and Capacity Calculator Tool . This tool provides guidance on selecting the right filter based on water test results, estimates the capacity for each filter size, and offers email reminders for when it's time to change the filter.

To learn more about Vivreau, visit www.vivreauwater.com .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. Through its innovative water dispensers and professional water filters, Vivreau makes fresh and tasty water easily accessible. All Vivreau filter solutions are designed to deliver excellent water quality, outstanding product safety and simple operation for diverse applications and water types. PURITY and PURITY C filtration products from Vivreau Professional cater to a wide range of café, bakery, vending, and catering requirements.

