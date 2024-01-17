VIVREAU WATER PARTNERS WITH 4OCEAN IN "BUY ONE, PULL ONE" INITIATIVE

VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

For every water dispenser sold, Vivreau will pull 5lbs of plastic from the ocean.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vivreau, a leading provider of sustainable water solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with 4ocean, a global organization dedicated to cleaning the world's oceans and coastlines. For every water dispenser sold, Vivreau will pull 5lbs of plastic from the ocean through 4ocean's Buy one, Pull one initiative.

This initiative represents a powerful step forward in the fight against plastic pollution and highlights both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.

"The 'Buy One, Pull One' partnership with 4ocean reflects Vivreau's dedication to environmental stewardship," comments Drew Hamilton, Managing Director at Vivreau. "We are not only providing our customers with sustainable water solutions but also actively participating in the global effort to combat plastic pollution."

Vivreau's state-of-the-art water dispensers are renowned for their on-demand micro-filtered still and sparkling water, enabling companies to reduce the cost, waste, and CO2 emissions involved in ordering, transporting, and storing pre-packaged water. The dispensers unlock sustainable hydration and, by partnering with 4ocean, Vivreau takes its commitment to sustainability a step further, contributing directly to the removal of plastic debris from our oceans.

For more information about Vivreau and the "Buy One, Pull One" initiative, please visit www.vivreauwater.com/impact.

About Vivreau:

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

