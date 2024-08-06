Vivreau Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award from Business Intelligence Group

The Sustainability Leadership Award reflects Vivreau's commitment to sustainability

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vivreau , North America's leading sustainable water solution, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a winner in the 2024 Sustainability Awards , hosted by Business Intelligence Group. This prestigious honor celebrates organizations worldwide that have made sustainability a core part of their business practices.

Vivreau - Sustainability Award 2024 Winner (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems)

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Sustainability Leadership Award," said Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Development at Vivreau. "This recognition not only celebrates our commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste and lowering carbon emissions but also underscores the dedication of our entire team. At Vivreau, we are driven by a mission to create a more sustainable future, and this award reflects the impact of our efforts."

Since its inception in 2009, Vivreau has revolutionized the sustainable water dispenser market in North America by transforming local water into delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water—eliminating the need for plastic bottles. Winning the Sustainability Leadership Award marks a significant milestone in Vivreau's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. By enabling a plastic-free lifestyle, Vivreau's endeavors extend beyond product sales to ensure its actions have a positive environmental impact.

Vivreau's commitment to building a more sustainable future is exemplified through its recent collaboration with 4ocean for the ' Buy One, Pull One ' initiative, removing five pounds of ocean plastic for every dispenser sold. Now, both organizations have intensified their efforts with ' Double Your Impact .' Through this initiative, Vivreau and 4ocean will remove 10 pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean for every Vivreau dispenser purchased and installed before September 30, 2024.

"Forget greenwashing – at Vivreau, they have put sustainability at the heart of everything they do," declared Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by their dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."

The Business Intelligence Group's Sustainability Awards program is now in its ninth year, recognizing companies, projects, people and products of all sizes across various industries. This year's program received submissions highlighting a global dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation.

To learn more about Vivreau, visit www.vivreauwater.com .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems