Vivrelle Partners with The St. Regis Hotels, Bringing Designer Accessories to Guests, With the Launch in Deer Valley's Premier Mountain Resort

Luxury Membership Club Brings A Curated Collection of Designer Handbags and Jewelry to Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle, the first-of-its-kind membership club offering access to a curated shared closet of designer handbags, jewelry and accessories, announced today a partnership that brings its collection to The St. Regis Deer Valley, one of the world's most prestigious mountain resorts. Beginning this winter, resort guests will have exclusive access to a rotating selection of Vivrelle's designer accessories to enjoy throughout their stay, regardless of membership status.

The partnership introduces an on-property Vivrelle closet, enabling guests to borrow and style pieces from coveted luxury brands. Whether dressing for après-ski gatherings, resort celebrations, or Park City's vibrant social scene, guests can elevate their vacation wardrobe with seamless access to premium accessories at no additional cost.

"Vivrelle has always focused on making luxury and designer accessories more accessible in meaningful moments," said Blake Geffen, Co-founder of Vivrelle. "At The St. Regis Deer Valley, our curated collection features cozy shearling, sherpa, and après-ski-ready pieces perfect for winter escapes. With the depth and versatility of Vivrelle's closet, we're able to tailor our offerings to complement this one-of-a-kind destination and its guests, creating an effortless way to elevate every stay."

The collaboration reflects both brands' dedication to anticipating and exceeding guest expectations through thoughtful, sophisticated amenities. For The St. Regis Deer Valley, the addition of Vivrelle's service enhances an already distinguished guest experience with a unique offering that combines convenience, style, and luxury.

"Exceptional service and distinctive experiences are a hallmark of The St. Regis tradition," said Christopher Okamura, Director of Operations at The St. Regis Deer Valley. "Vivrelle offers a thoughtful amenity that elevates indulgence and glamour for our guests."

The St. Regis Deer Valley partnership marks Vivrelle's continued expansion in the five-star luxury hospitality sector. This latest venture reinforces the company's mission to make luxury seamlessly accessible for travelers.

About Vivrelle

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun and flexible, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices. Encompassing the true meaning of a membership club, Vivrelle offers exclusive club perks, further transforming the way consumers experience luxury in everyday life.

About The St. Regis Deer Valley

The St. Regis Deer Valley is considered one of the most luxurious mountain resorts in the world. Located slope-side with true ski-in/ski-out access to the pristine slopes of Deer Valley Resort, The St. Regis Deer Valley boasts the only Funicular at a North American ski resort. The St. Regis Deer Valley's award-winning dining collection includes its signature restaurant, RIME, voted, "Best of" Utah in 2025; the intimate and sophisticated Wine Vault with 10,000-bottle collection; La Stellina, a high-design Italian restaurant; The Vintage Room, arguably the most sought-after Après destination in Park City; Brasserie 7452, the light-filled French Bistro; The St. Regis Bar with vibrant murals that pay tribute to the mining history of Park City; as well as Astor Bar and the Mountain Terrace. The 14,000sf St, Regis Spa is situated on two levels with a sparkling water feature that runs throughout. Bespoke Butler Service and attentive Ski Valets anticipate the guests' every need. The Property spans twelve acres and features 181 guest rooms which include 67 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 34 grand Private Residences.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivrelle